Sheriff’s wife arrested after Tesla she’s driving slams into home, California cops say

A Tesla crashed into a Santa Rosa home, injuring a woman inside, California police reported.

Natasha Whittinghill, 47, of Santa Rosa, faces a charge of driving under the influence causing injury in the crash at 12:51 a.m. Saturday, May 20, city police said in a news release.

Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram identified Whittinghill as his wife in a Facebook post later Saturday.

“As a husband, I am greatly concerned about my wife’s well-being,” Engram wrote. “As a citizen and Sheriff, I am also concerned about the well-being of the person inside the home who suffered injuries.”

The gray Tesla left the road, hitting a tree and fence before slamming into the home, Santa Rosa police said.

Flying glass injured a woman in her 50s inside the home, police said. She was taken to a hospital.

Several people, including the homeowner, notified 911 of the crash, police said. After an investigation, officers arrested Whittinghill.

Calling the matter “personal” and “painful,” Engram called his wife’s arrest “appropriate” but said he would have no further comment to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Santa Rosa is a city of 177,000 people about 55 miles north of San Francisco.

