Sheriff: Woman accused of intentionally shooting infant grandchild in Liberty Township

A woman is accused of shooting her 6-month-old grandchild early Saturday morning in Liberty Township, officials said.

Mia Desiree Harris, 43, is facing three counts of felonious assault in connection with the shooting, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies responded around 1:50 a.m. to the 6800 block of Dutchview Court in Liberty Township after receiving a report that an infant was shot, officials said. They arrived to find the 6-month-old had been shot in the head.

The child survived the shooting and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati West Chester Hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Harris fled the scene before deputies got to the scene but she was apprehended a short time later, officials said, adding she was identified by witnesses as the shooter.

Harris allegedly shot at several family members before intentionally shooting the child.

Jail records show she was booked into the Butler County Jail later that morning.

