Sheriff: Woman detained at Hamilton County Justice Center escapes among others being released

A woman being detained at the Hamilton County Justice Center managed to escape Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Melissa Cordell, 37, exited the justice center with other individuals who were being officially released, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Cordell was being held on a misdemeanor theft charge and had only just been brought into the justice center's intake area. The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said it is investigating how Cordell was able to leave the facility.

Cordell is described as a white female with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, the sheriff's office said. Her last know address is 4335 Hunt Road in Blue Ash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-851-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Woman detained at justice center escapes among others being released