Sheriff: Woman who escaped into storm drain back in custody

Apr. 6—A woman accused of shoplifting was rescued from a storm drain Thursday after suddenly leaving a hearing in Cobb County Superior Court's mental health court, authorities said.

Laytosha Virgil, 42, was out on a $5,720 bond for felony shoplifting when she appeared before Judge Ann Harris in the Cobb County Superior Court's mental health court Thursday, according to Saba Long, spokesperson for the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

"Virgil abruptly left the courthouse around 10:45 a.m. and escaped into a storm drain," Long said.

Law enforcement went through about 100 feet of narrow drainage to secure Virgil and bring her back above ground after she refused to leave, according to the sheriff's office.

Virgil was taken into custody around 3 p.m. and transported to a local hospital for evaluation and medical care, Long said, adding that Virgil's attorney and mental health care counselor were at the scene for the duration of the incident.

Virgil is accused of stealing two Dyson vacuums totaling $878 from the Target at 4125 Austell Road on Feb. 19, according to a warrant for her arrest.

She was initially arrested and booked into the Cobb jail on March 26 before posting bail three days later, jail records show.

Thursday was the second time in two months Virgil was caught trying to hide from authorities, records indicate.

According to a Feb. 23 arrest warrant, Virgil was charged with obstruction after she hid from Cobb police officers behind a mattress in the garage of a Powder Springs home.

Virgil has also previously been accused of shoplifting. On June 22, 2021, she was accused of stealing various items from The Home Depot located at 1200 East-West Connector, down the street from the Target from which she is alleged to have stolen the vacuums.

"Sheriff (Craig) Owens thanks the Cobb County Fire Department, Marietta Fire Department, and Marietta Police Department for their support and patience," Long said.