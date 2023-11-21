Sheriff: Woman in hospital, man jailed after domestic assault in Frenchtown Township

FRENCHTOWN TWP. — A man is in jail after being accused of stabbing his wife multiple times in the face Monday night.

The woman is in stable condition at a hospital, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported Tuesday, Nov. 21.

At 9:16 p.m. Monday, Monroe County Central Dispatch received a 911 call for a domestic violence incident that just occurred in the 1500 block of Stewart Road in Frenchtown Township, a news release said. Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and learned that a 62-year-old woman had been assaulted by her husband, a 57-year-old man.

The investigation revealed the couple had an argument which led to a physical altercation and ended with the husband stabbing the wife multiple times in the face, the release said. The suspect then fled the scene in his truck prior to deputies arriving. A description of the suspect vehicle was obtained and broadcast to responding police units. Several minutes later, Deputy Andrew Boski located the vehicle on South Dixie Highway near Dunbar Road in Monroe Township. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was confirmed to be the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by Monroe Community Ambulance to be treated for her injuries, the release said. The suspect was lodged at the Monroe County Jail. The sheriff's office did not release his name pending his arraignment in First District Court.

The Monroe Police Department assisted with the suspect's apprehension, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe sheriff: Woman stabbed, man jailed after domestic assault