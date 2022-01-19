Sheriff: Woman shot in Bradenton parking lot, dumped on side of the road. 1 arrested.

A man is facing murder charges after the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says he shot a 33-year-old woman dead and dumped her body by a road near the Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve and the Sunshine Skyway bridge.

The sheriff’s office is not yet identifying the victim, citing Florida’s Marsy’s Law.

The suspect is Reuben Pioquinto, 29, Sheriff Rick Wells said at a 10:30 a.m. press conference.

Detectives are still working to confirm the relationship between the suspect and the woman, sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren said earlier Monday in a news release.

The woman, man and another person went out for a drive at about 8 p.m. Wednesday when the victim and suspect began to argue, the witness told detectives.

When they stopped at the Circle K, 904 30th Ave. E., Bradenton, the man then shot the woman in the vehicle, Warren said in the release.

She was found dead on the side of the road on 77th St E, in Palmetto.

The suspect and the passenger drove back to their home at in the 300 block of 21st Avenue West in Bradenton, and the suspect passed out on the couch. But family members in the home called 911 at about 3:40 a.m. after the witness told them what happened earlier that night.

They all came out of the home, leaving the suspect alone inside as deputies surrounded the house and called out tot he suspect for him to surrender.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, came out of the home before the SWAT team arrived and was taken into custody.

He had not yet been booked into the Manatee County jail by mid-morning Thursday, after being questioned by detectives.

A Bradenton Herald journalist is at the sheriff’s office press conference and will update this story with more details.