Sheriff: Woman smuggled opioid-laced denture adhesive into Butler County jail

A woman is behind bars at the Butler County Jail after authorities say she tried to drop off a denture adhesive laced with an opioid medication for an inmate.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that 40-year-old Melissa Riley of Hamilton was charged with the illegal conveyance of drugs after being arrested Sunday by jailers and members of the Butler County UndercoverRegional Narcotics Taskforce.

“If you try to smuggle drugs into our jail, we will have a cell ready for you," Sheriff Richard Jones said.

The release does not say how the opioid medication, called Suboxone, was detected.

Suboxone is a prescription medication with an opioid that causes less euphoria than other opioids such as heroin, morphine and oxycodone, according to Harvard Medical School.

Harvard said Suboxone blocks intoxication with other opioids and prevents cravings - helping people to withdraw from other drugs and lowering the risk of fatal overdoses.

Suboxone also can be misused, Harvard said.

No jail records or court records were available in this case at the time of this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: Woman smuggled opioid-laced denture adhesive into jail