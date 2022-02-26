Sheriff Wood: 'One of the largest seizures of crystal methamphetamine in Meigs County history'

Feb. 25—TUPPERS PLAINS — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports a recent operation by the Major Crimes Task Force has reportedly led to "one of the largest seizures of crystal methamphetamine in Meigs County history."

Sheriff Keith Wood stated via a news release that agents with the Major Crimes Task Force began working an operation on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that ended in the late, night-time hours of Thursday, Feb. 24.

Agents with the task force began receiving information regarding the prospective delivery of "a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine" from Dayton, to the Tuppers Plains area of Meigs County, according to the news release.

Agents worked on this case for multiple days when they finally reportedly received a break.

The news release further stated, the suspect's vehicle was observed at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains. The suspect, who was identified as Caleb Wilson, 33, of Huber Heights, allegedly "made a delivery of approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine to a residence in Tuppers Plains," according to the news release.

Task Force Agents simultaneously recovered the reported drugs and took Wilson into custody for Possession of Methamphetamine and Trafficking in Methamphetamine, both felonies of the first degree, stated the news release.

Due to the amount of drugs that Wilson allegedly trafficked, his charges classify him as a "major drug offender" in the State of Ohio, according to the news release. It was reported Friday afternoon that Wilson was being housed at the Middleport Jail awaiting his arraignment in Meigs County Court.

The Meigs County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest of Wilson in this case.

Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley stated via the news release: "The Task Force has taken another dealer and a large amount of drugs off Meigs County streets, and our community is better and safer because of their tireless efforts in cases like this."

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood added, via the news release: "Agents worked long hours for several days leading up to this bust. Hopefully the next person who is thinking about bringing drugs into our county will think twice after seeing a case like this. I would like to congratulate all involved for a job well done."

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of Post 84 of the Ohio State Highway Patrol; Washington, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Sheriff's Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville Police Departments; and the Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Prosecutor's Offices.

Information submitted on behalf of the Major Crimes Task Force.