Sheriff: WWE wrestler Liv Morgan arrested in Sumter County

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gionna Daddio Thursday and charged her with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Gionna Daddio wrestlers for WWE under the ring name of Liv Morgan.

Deputies pulled Daddio over Thursday when they said her yellow Jeep was crossing over the yellow and white lines on the road along County Road 476 in Bushnell.

Initially, the Sumter County sergeant stopped the car to ensure the driver was not having some sort of medical issue, according to the arrest affidavit.

However, the sergeant could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and the driver stated there was marijuana in the car and she did not have a medical marijuana card, officials said.

A second deputy arrived on the scene and took over the investigation.

The arrest report states deputies found a pink fuzz bag in the back seat and a small clear plastic bag with “a green leafy substance.” They also located a vape pen in the enter console of the Jeep with an oil-like substance inside.

Daddio was booked into the Sumter County Jail with a $3,000 bond Thursday night and was able to bond out a few hours later.

WFTV has reached out to WWE for a statement on Daddio’s arrest and if this will impact any upcoming engagements.

