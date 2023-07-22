Sheriffs arrest man who allegedly hit patrol car, injured deputy

Jul. 22—Deputy Sheriffs convinced a 43-year-old man to turn himself in after he allegedly rammed a patrol vehicle and fled on foot following a traffic stop shortly before 2 a.m. this morning.

Deputy Sheriffs with the Special Operations Section were able to identify and contact Jacob Freitas. Freitas turned himself in at about 4 p.m.

"Sheriffs pursued tips received and were able to contact Freitas and convince him to peacefully turn himself in," Toni Schwartz, public information officer for the state Department of Public Safety, told the Star-Advertiser.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal property damage, refusing an order to stop, and driving without headlights, according to a news release from the state Department of Public Safety.

"All of the deputies involved in this situation, from initial traffic stop to the search, and the eventual capture, are to be commended for their swift action. Their dedication, professionalism and sense of duty to the public are a shining example of what the men and women of our Sheriff Division carry out every day," said DPS Director Tommy Johnson, in a statement.

A deputy sheriff was treated for minor injuries at a Honolulu hospital after the hit-and-run incident and later released.

Oahu deputies, assigned to the Sheriff Division Capitol Patrol Section, stopped a vehicle on Beretania Street because it had no lights on shortly before 2 a.m.

The driver allegedly drove slowly onto Victoria Street before reversing suddenly, slamming into the patrol vehicle and injuring a deputy. After the collision, the Freitas allegedly ran away on foot while deputies called for emergency assistance.

Two passengers in the car were detained and one of them, Vincent Alma, 45, was arrested on two outstanding $500 traffic warrants.