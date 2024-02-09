Sheriffs back bill on migrant law enforcement

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Sheriffs across Southern Colorado came together to address the growing immigration crisis in the state.

As of Thursday, Feb. 8, about 10 sheriffs have backed HB 24-1128, which would reverse two laws — HB 19-1124, and HB 23-1100, which prevent Colorado law enforcement agencies, such as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) and Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), from working with federal partners, such as U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE), to uphold the laws of the constitution, and collaborate efforts to arrest, detain and deport undocumented residents.

“The only federal agency the state of Colorado prevents me from working with is ICE. I ask the question, why is that?” said Sheriff Joe Roybal of El Paso County.

“Those legislations have stopped law enforcement to be able to work with ICE, which is our immigration organization that really deals with that, with non identified immigrants or immigrant crime within the United States,” said Sheriff Jason Mikesell of Teller County.

“This bill is to allow me as Sheriff to protect the community,” said Roybal.

The bill was introduced on Jan. 29 in the state, civic, military and veterans affairs committee. Sheriffs say under current law, once a migrant is arrested or detained for doing something illegal, an undocumented migrant can be turned back onto the streets with no real way to track their criminal history.

“They go across the border because they haven’t been identified, then, they come back across the border. No one knows that they just allow somebody that’s being investigated for a serious crime in Colorado or another state that’s not talking to ICE,” Mikesell said.

The law enforcement agencies say if a crime is committed in another state, there is also no way to tell what kind of crimes they are wanted for without the communication with ICE.

“We have documented cases where people have committed a crime, we posted a bond, never to be seen or heard from again,” Roybal said. “We don’t serve the victims because of that. That victim is left without justice, because that person has evaded justice by leaving our country.”

Law enforcement agencies said at the end of the day, working with federal agencies helps keep their community safe.

“It is not street roundup. It’s not what we’re doing. I don’t have a team going throughout the neighborhoods. Not at all. It’s cop work. We come across somebody who has committed a crime or we are alleging that committed the crime. It is those people specifically, no one else,” Roybal said.

In an emailed statement to FOX21, Anaya Robinson, a senior policy strategist with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Colorado said:

“This bill undoes years of evidence-based policy, would make our communities less safe and goes against our values as Coloradans. Restricting the ability of municipalities and their respective law enforcement agencies to focus their resources on local matters is bad for all of us. Furthermore, HB24-1128 would erode public trust in local and state government. It also would funnel money into the hands of private jailers who have a documented history of abusive, discriminatory practices and who stand to profit from unnecessary and unjust detention.”

The state, civic, military and veterans affairs committe is scheduled for a hearing on HB24-1128 on Thursday, Feb. 22.

FOX21 has reached out to representatives in opposition of the bill and is waiting to hear back.

