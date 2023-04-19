Sheriff's Blotter: April 7 - April 16

Apr. 19—Unless otherwise noted, all individuals named are Dickinson residents.

STARK COUNTY, N.D. — The Stark County Sheriff's Department responds to numerous calls for service, and these are just a few highlights of incidents that occurred recently.

10:08 a.m. Aron A. Hallock-O'Connor, 21, of Glasgow, MT, was arrested following a traffic stop and charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia. O'Connor was given a court date and released on a promise to appear.

2:55 p.m. Deputies are investigating a fraudulent bank transaction involving a fake email address. This is an ongoing investigation.

6:10 p.m. Deputies responded to 116th Ave SW and 46th St SW in Dickinson attempting to locate a reported stray dog. Unable to locate the animal.

10: 35 p.m. Deputies responded to 103rd Ave SW in Dickinson where a caller reported what he believed to be five gunshots somewhere in the area. He did not see a vehicle but believed he heard one drive North. Checked the area and didn't find anything suspicious.

10:34 a.m. Deputy responded to Hwy 22 near 34th St SW regarding report of a suspicious person living in cardboard boxes. Nothing suspicious was located.

11:09 p.m. Deputies investigated a hit and run crash near 46 8th Ave W in Dickinson. The matter remains under investigation.

7:06 p.m. Responded to water going over the road at the low water crossing located at 10th Ave E and Livestock Ln. The Stark County Roads Department was notified to erect signs.

6:53 a.m. Deputies responded to the report of a stolen 2017 White Chevy 3500 pickup from 116th Ave and 39th St SW. The vehicle was located and recovered parked at the Fire Station in Dickinson at 25 2nd Ave W with a broken passenger window. Vehicle was returned to the owner. The case remains under investigation.

1:32 p.m. Deputy investigated report of a dog bite that occurred on 2nd Ave NE in Belfield. Vaccination records were provided. No charges issued.

4:00 p.m. Deputies responded to Main St N in Richardton. They took a report of a dog that was not on a leash and rushed at an individual who was walking, causing her to sprain her ankles. The dog in question did not bite the reporting party or her own dog. Owner of the dog was contacted the following day and informed of the incident. No further action.

6:07 p.m. Responded to the area mile marker 56 of I-94 for reported smoke at an oil well location. Determined to be no fire, just a malfunctioning well pump.

10:16 a.m. Deputy responded to a report of damage to a trailer near 110th Ave SW and 32nd St SW, Dickinson.

1:12 p.m. Hebron man Miles S. Bainter Jr, 53, served a warrant for failure to comply with the 24/7 sobriety program and failure to appear on a class C felony assault charge for allegedly kicking a female first responder in Stark County on Dec. 13. The day prior on Apr. 10, Bainter pleaded guilty in Morton County to class C felony charges Criminal Trespass and Interference With Telephone During Emergency Call.

11:29 p.m. After a traffic stop for a burnt out headlight, Latasha C. McGilberry, 36, cited for Driving Under Suspension.

6:32 a.m. County Line Truck Stop wanted to report a pickup and trailer that had been parked there for several days. No one was around the vehicle at the time. Advised employees to call if they see anything suspicious. No further action.

7:06 a.m. Served a warrant to Crystal A. Nicholas, 42, for failure to appear — misdemeanor Retail Theft.

8:17 a.m. Contacted vehicle owner regarding a parking complaint in Belfield. Vehicle was moved.

10:44 a.m. Taylor J. Reap, 19, arrested for an alleged violation of the 24/7 drug patch program. Reap was initially arrested in late February and charged with class C felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance — Marijuana. Court documents allege that Reap was found to be in possession of 169 grams of marijuana.

4:12 p.m. Deputies responded to a residence in Richardton. Adult female wanted to report her neighbors moved her security camera. The woman was advised to point the camera so it wasn't facing toward the neighbor's yard. Spoke with the neighbors and informed them she would move the camera. No further action.

10:45 p.m. Deputies investigated a rumor of a gun possibly being brought to the Belfield School. School officials were notified. The threat was determined to be unfounded and only a rumor. An increased law enforcement presence was made at the school.

3:58 p.m. Woman wanted to report the title to her car was stolen. She believes it was stolen out of a spare bedroom in the house she was staying at. Advised her to talk to DMV, see if they can issue her a new title and track or flag the other. She stated she would contact them the following day. No further action.

1:33 p.m. Report of an intoxicated male inside of the airport. Deputy spoke with the male who stated he was told he could not bring his beer into the airport, so he drank some outside. The man was not causing a problem. No action taken.

8:02 p.m. Jeromy A. Ellexson, 39, arrested after turning himself in on a warrant for allegedly violating the 24/7 monitoring program, relating to his 2021 DUI conviction. This was the sixth time Ellexson has been found guilty of Driving Under the Influence since 2007.

8:07 p.m. Dog reported running loose in Gladstone. Unable to locate.

8:01 p.m. Responded to 107th Ave SW and 35th St SW for report of pickups driving in the ditches. One vehicle was stuck and the other was pulling it out.

9:29 a.m. Responded to an injured deer, which was subsequently shot.

3:11 p.m. A 38 year-old woman was issued a trespass warning at the Dollar General in Richardton.

8:32 p.m. Responded to Main St N in Richardton after an individual called to report her neighbor for shining lights into her windows from a tree. It was determined to be an exterior light overlooking his backyard and not onto adjoining property. No action taken.

It is important to note that any individuals named in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. As a policy this report only includes mugshot photos of criminals whose guilt has been admitted or proven in court; or of individuals who are out on bond with pending criminal charges that could render them a danger to public safety.