Sheriff's blotter: Jan. 10 to Jan. 16

Jan. 17—STARK COUNTY, N.D. — The Stark County Sheriff's Department responded to numerous calls for service over the past week, and these are just a few highlights of the incidents that occurred.

7:42 a.m. Deputies responded to MM 71 on I-94 for a property accident. Single vehicle ran off the roadway due to the driver being tired. The vehicle struck a delineation post on the side of the road. Vehicle suffered minor damage. Crash was non-reportable and the driver contacted a towing service. No further action taken.

7:16 p.m. Deputy responded to an area north of Pheasant Country Golf Course in South Heart for a reported fire. It was a controlled burn of trees. No other action taken.

7:53 p.m. Stark County K-9 Team conducted a search at the SWMCCC. Nothing was found.

12:10 a.m. Deputies responded to the 100 Block of 1st Ave NE in Belfield for a reported possible drunk driver in a silver Dodge pickup. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.

5:14 a.m. Deputies responded to CHI hospital emergency room for the report of a disorderly male. Deputies arrived and the person voluntarily agreed to leave the ER. No further action taken.

12:45 p.m. Deputies took a report of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred several months ago in Stark County. A detective is currently investigating the case.

1:31 p.m. An adult male was arrested in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center on an outstanding warrant for a violation of the 24/7 drug and alcohol program.

3:51 p.m. Deputy checked on a parked vehicle situated along Hwy 85 in an unusual manner. It was determined the vehicle had been checked on by North Dakota Highway Patrol the previous day and the driver had been arrested. No further action taken.

9:09 p.m. Deputies assisted NDHP, standing by during a vehicle search on a traffic stop near mile marker 78 on Hwy 85 north of Belfield.

7:33 p.m. Stark County K-9 team conducted a free air sniff of luggage compartments on the Jefferson Lines bus at Tiger Discount. Nothing found.

11:48 p.m. Canine team conducted a free air sniff of an unoccupied vehicle parked near the 3500 block along Hwy 85 near Belfield. Nothing indicated.

10:57 a.m. Deputies responded to Dollar General in Belfield. An adult male reported that a customer made threatening statements and actions toward him while he was working. A trespass warning was issued. No arrests.

12:55 p.m. Deputies responded to a residence in Belfield to speak with a female regarding suspicious vehicles driving through the neighborhood and stopping frequently. She said they appeared to be "casing" houses. License plates of the suspected vehicles were provided. Extra patrol provided in the area.

5:45 p.m. Deputies responded to a residence in rural Lefor, N.D. regarding a report of a male who walked into the yard, checked the front door and the garage door then left the yard. Premises were checked. Nothing was vandalized or stolen. No further action taken.

11:21 p.m. Stark County K-9 team assisted Dickinson Police in conducting a sniff on a vehicle DPD had stopped near the 600 block of South Main Ave in Dickinson. The K-9 alerted. DPD officers were notified of the alert and searched the vehicle. DPD Lt. Mike Hanel said the driver was Dickinson man Jacob Crew, 21. Crew was cited for driving under suspension, no other charges were filed.

11:48 p.m. While on routine patrol a deputy checked on two vehicles parked at the entrance of Patterson Lake. Individuals were just out talking. Advised them the park was closed and they agreed to leave. No further action taken.

12:02 a.m. Canine team assisted the Dickinson PD by conducting a K-9 sniff of a vehicle DPD had stopped near the 300 block of 2nd Ave W in Dickinson. The K-9 Alerted. DPD officers were notified of the alert. DPD searched the vehicle. Nothing was found and no arrests were made.

10:55 a.m. Deputy responded to 3rd Ave E in Richardton for the complaint of a dog running at large. The owner was contacted to retrieve the dog.

11:50 p.m. Stark County K-9 team assisted Dickinson PD by conducting a K-9 sniff of a vehicle DPD had stopped near the Hampton Inn in Dickinson. The K-9 alerted. DPD officers were notified of the alert and searched the vehicle. Hanel said he is still waiting for further details.

12:26 p.m. Deputy responded to the Napa Auto Parts store in Belfield regarding a theft of property complaint. Case remains under investigation.

2:49 p.m. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of 110th Ave SW in rural Dickinson for a report of 2 dogs running at large. One dog was located and the reporting party said they would be attempting to locate the owner.

5:27 p.m. Deputies responded to the Enchanted Highway just south of Gladstone of a deer that was in the middle of the road. The deer was removed.

11:55 p.m. Deputies responded at mile marker 44 on I-94 regarding a vehicle in the median. Vehicle had damage from the snow, was towed and a crash investigation completed.

