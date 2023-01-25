Sheriff's blotter: Jan. 10 to Jan. 16

Jan. 24—STARK COUNTY, N.D. — The Stark County Sheriff's Department responded to numerous calls for service over the past week, and these are just a few highlights of the incidents that occurred.

8:13 a.m. Deputies responded to the report of an injured antelope near mile marker 93 on I-94. The animal was put down.

2:20 p.m. Deputies and a detective responded to rural Richardton, where a farmstead shop was broken into and various property items were allegedly stolen. Investigation remains ongoing.

9:13 p.m. Derek R. Lewis, a 33 year-old West Fargo resident, was arrested on Stark County warrants for the charges of revocation of probation and failure to comply. In July of 2022 Lewis pled guilty to the class A misdemeanor charges driving under revocation — 4th or subsequent offense in 5 years and possession of methamphetamine. For these crimes Southwest District Judge William Herauf sentenced Lewis to two years of unsupervised, one year in a 24-7 drug monitoring program and suspended all but 18 days of approximately 18 months of jail time. Lewis remains in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

11:35 a.m. Deputies responded to the Dickinson Airport for a panic alarm. Deputies discontinued response as this was a maintenance issue on the alarm.

1:58 p.m. Canine unit assisted Hettinger County Sheriff's Office and New England Public School with a search of the school premises.

6:08 p.m. Deputies along with the Belfield Fire Dept. responded to a residence in Belfield for a suspected gas leak. The premises were checked with a gas monitor and nothing was found.

9:36 p.m. Deputies checked on a suspicious vehicle parked at an address 37th St SW in rural Gladstone. No one was around the vehicle and it was secured. No action taken.

4:29 p.m. Deputies responded to I-94 MM 70 and assisted the NDHP with a single vehicle injury accident in the median westbound I-94 near mm 70. Deputies provided traffic control in the east bound lane. The 18 year-old male diver declined medical attention from Dickinson Area Ambulance. Dickinson based ND Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Messer identified the driver as Steven Mitzel, said his injuries were minor and that the vehicle was a 2013 Toyota Rav 4.

Story continues

11:14 p.m. Report of a possible drunk driver at the Superpumper gas station in Belfield. The vehicle was parked in the back of the gas station and the driver reported to be very intoxicated. When deputies arrived the person was not at the scene and it was relayed the person got a ride. No other action taken.

5:05 a.m. Report of a truck and trailer illegally parked next to a business in Belfield. Deputies witnessed the driver enter the spot and was unable to back out earlier in the night, but were unable to speak with the driver due to being dispatched to a separate incident. Reporting party was informed if the truck wasn't moved today they could call and get it towed. No further action taken.

8:28 a.m. Additional patrol conducted regarding Belfield parking complaint.

5:07 p.m. Adult male in rural Dickinson reported his social security number and name were used in an attempt to open multiple loan accounts. No accounts were opened and the man had suffered no monetary losses thus far.

10:40 p.m. Deputies responded to the Dickinson Airport upon receiving a call from the FAA stating that someone was shining "blue laser lights" at aircraft that were trying to land. Searched the area to no avail.

9:45 a.m. Canine team conducted a free air sniff of the Jefferson Lines Bus at Tiger Discount. No alerts and nothing found.

3:02 p.m. A 2007 Chevy Suburban with Montana license plates was reported stolen from a Belfield residence. The incident remains under investigation.

8:20 p.m. An adult male reported being assaulted by two juvenile males in Belfield. The matter remains under investigation.

2:28 a.m. A deputy responded to mm 42 on I-94 (Belfield Exit) to investigate a property damage crash. The vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup, was westbound on the ramp and drove off the roadway into the ditch. The vehicle struck the road block barrier and had been removed from the scene when the deputy . Damage to the front end of the vehicle. Driver was Belfield man Christopher Paul, 32.

8:17 a.m. Multiple horses were running at large in yards on the southeast side of Belfield. This had occurred multiple times within the last week. The owner, Belfield man Aaron Boswell, 46, was written an ordinance violation warning for animals at large and advised him to repair his fence to avoid further issues.

5:38 p.m. Deputies responded to Sue Bee Honey Farm, 316 Main St. in Belfield for the report of an attempted burglary. Individuals allegedly attempted to enter the building of another shop at 803 36th St SW. Both structures had damage to the doors from attempts to enter. The case is currently under investigation.

6:24 p.m. Deputies responded to the 400 block of 3rd St NW in Belfield for a report of a loud argument coming from an unspecified apartment. Deputies walked around the apartments and did not hear any noise, much less an argument occurring. No other action taken.

8:28 p.m. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Main St in Belfield regarding a dispute between two residents involving property ownership. Upon investigation it was determined insufficient information for any arrests. The parties involved were advised to contact respective attorneys to settle any issues. No other action taken. Parties agreed to avoid direct contact with each other.

9:48 a.m. Hebron man Miles Bainter Jr, 54, was arrested on a Stark County warrant for failure to comply. His original charges included driving under suspension, a class B misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, a class A misdemeanor, and class C felony simple assault. As previously reported, on Dec. 12 Dickinson Police cited and released Bainter at the Best Budget Inn for criminal trespass after he allegedly violated a prior written warning. He pled guilty to the trespass charge in Dickinson Municipal Court on Jan. 5. Bainter remains in custody at the SWMCC.

2:10 p.m. Bismarck man Stanley Douglas, 37, was served an arrest warrant for three charges. These included the two class C felonies reckless endangerment and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, as well as the class B misdemeanor of driving while license privilege is suspended. Douglas is currently in custody at the SWMCC.

4:52 p.m. Deputies in Belfield were dispatched for a report there was a suspicious female near the water tower on Highway 10 and 3rd St NE. Unable to locate upon arrival.

8:53 p.m. During the investigation of a complaint of violence in Richardton, one of the parties involved admitted to having illicit smoking devices. Several devices were located and seized. The incident remains under investigation.

It is important to note that any individuals named in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. It should also be noted that the higher number of incidents documented in Belfield is not necessarily an indication of higher crime in that area. Belfield Police Department was absorbed by the Stark County Sheriff's Department in 2019 and entered into a contract with Stark County to receive designated minimum levels of patrol time. As a result, Belfield has a

greater

law enforcement presence than other rural communities in Stark County.