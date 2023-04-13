Sheriff's Blotter: March 28 - April 6

Apr. 13—STARK COUNTY, N.D. — The Stark County Sheriff's Department responds to numerous calls for service, and these are just a few highlights of incidents that occurred recently.

2:16 a.m. Dickinson woman Jessica N. Underwood, 34, arrested on Stark County warrant for petition to revoke probation regarding a misdemeanor Possession of Methamphetamine charge, to which she pled guilty on Nov. 2. Southwest District Judge Dan Greenwood sentenced her to two years supervised probation and a suspended one year jail sentence.

10:07 a.m. Report of a goat near Hwy 10 and 2nd St NW in Belfield that had no water or shelter, tied to a tree. Animal checked on and was in good health.

10:17 a.m. Hebron man Conner J. Jones, 18, arrested on a Stark County warrant for misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a Dickinson municipal warrant for Driving Under Suspension.

10:55 a.m. Caller requested deputies go to her ex's residence and collect her property. She was informed this was a civil matter.

11:46 a.m. Mandaree man Gaylord Grant, 38, arrested for failure to appear — Driving Under Suspension, as well as Use of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

12:55 p.m. Female called stating that she made a $150 down payment on a puppy, has not received the puppy and is unable to reach the seller. Matter under investigation.

12:31 a.m. Belfield woman Jennifer D. Learue, 51, arrested on a Stark County warrant for failure to comply with the terms of her probation. On Dec. 7, she pled guilty to DUI — drugs and Possession of Marijuana — less than 1/2 oz.

12:38 a.m. A man reported forgery of a check with his name in the amount of $300. Suspects have been determined. Matter under investigation.

11:23 a.m. Morgan Dickinson, 33, of Dickinson arrested for Reckless Endangerment after allegedly firing a handgun within the City Limits of Gladstone.

8:36 a.m. Conducted a free air canine sniff of 56 vehicles at Richardton-Taylor Public School parking lot. No alerts or finds.

7:47 p.m. Dickinson man Cody A. Reed, 32, arrested for misdemeanor Driving Under Suspension — 7th Offense, following a traffic stop for expired registration.

1:33 p.m. Dickinson man reported he received a phone call from a sheriff's office detective telling him he owed bond money on a warrant. He was advised not to send money and informed this is a scam because the SCSO does not solicit money via phone calls.

1:46 p.m. A deputy spoke to a child who refused to wear his seatbelt at the request of a parent.

12:39 a.m. Deputies responded to CHI Hospital to investigate an incident of an adult male who accidentally shot himself in the lower leg while cleaning his firearm in his residence. The male was brought in by private vehicle from rural Belfield. Upon being stabilized, he was flown to Bismarck via helicopter for further care.

5:36 a.m. Deputies responded to the Trappers Inn in Belfield at the request of the hotel to document smoking in a non-smoking room. The Inn is required to request documentation from law enforcement in order to enforce the no smoking policy and have the room cleaned professionally. No enforcement action taken/necessary.

2:21 p.m. Deputy responded to a residence in Belfield to investigate a complaint of a dog running at large. When deputies arrived the dog was not out. Advised reporting party to call again if dog was loose.

7:26 p.m. Dickinson man Alex Zeigler, 41, arrested for dealing in stolen property after allegedly attempting to sell a stolen banding tool on Facebook. He has been formally charged with misdemeanor Theft of Property.

10:01 p.m. SRO deputy dealt with an unruly student during prom night at Belfield Public School.

11:38 p.m. Deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress at a residence in South Heart. Deputies checked the residence and it was determined no burglary occurred.

2:48 a.m. Traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 94. The driver, Thomas Trivette, 26, of Lexinton, NC, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension.

3:44 p.m. Dickinson man Thomas Bloomquist, 52, arrested for a violation of the 24/7 alcohol testing program.

2:00 a.m. Report of a fight at Superpumper in Belfield between an employee and customer. Was determined it was a verbal but no physical altercation. No action taken.

2:12 a.m. Bismarck man, Steven S. Jessup, 32, arrested on an outstanding Burleigh County warrant for multiple charges including class B felony Tampering with a Vehicle Identification Number, the class C felonies Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — 2nd Offense and Possession of Methamphetamine — 2nd Offense, as well as the misdemeanors Aggravated Reckless Driving and Driving Under Suspension.

5:32 a.m. Report of a dead deer and an injured deer on 20th St W and Hwy 22 south of Dickinson. Both deer were removed from the roadway.

7:21 a.m. Report of water over the road at Hwy 10 and 83rd Ave SW in Richardton. County Roads Dept. was notified and the road was closed to traffic.

7:52 a.m. A 33 year-old Richardton man was issued a trespass warning at Dollar General in Richardton.

9:59 a.m. Killdeer man Steven Tilden, 65, was served a Dunn County warrant for class C felony Tampering with Witnesses and Informants in Proceedings. Court documents allege that Tilden wrote a note to an essential witness that "used force, threat, deception or bribery, with the intent to influence another's testimony," and that the witness felt threatened to comply. The case in which Tilden was allegedly interfering in involves a felony assault charge against Killdeer man Shane J. Tilden, 34.

11:58 a.m. Deputy assisted an 80 year-old woman who had fallen and could not get up.

1:30 p.m. Minneapolis woman Jennifer S. Lopez, 38, served a Stark County warrant for class C felony Delivery of Controlled Substance — Marijuana.

8:33 p.m. Reporting party wanted to report that he, a neighbor and the neighbor's friend were in a verbal argument. While driving away the neighbor's friend pointed a green laser at the RP, who was concerned the laser was attached to a gun. Spoke with two of the individuals. The green laser was determined to be a laser pointer.

4:55 a.m. Dickinson man Spencer T. Wisham, 34, arrested for allegedly dealing in stolen property and charged with class C felony Theft of Property. Court documents allege that he stole a trailer valued in excess of $1,000.

8:14 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of a dead cow north of Exit 42 along I-94 in Belfield. The owner was notified.

10:19 a.m. Two dogs running at large near 116th Ave SW and 48th St SW, south of Dickinson. Deputies were able to catch one dog and took it to the animal shelter.

10:00 a.m. Manning woman Gloria Volk Frost, 62, arrested for violating the 24/7 drug patch program. She was out on bond while awaiting trial for two misdemeanor drug offenses and a class C felony charge of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.

5:23 p.m. Deputies responded to 4th Ave and Main in Gladstone for a report of children entering a "biker bar". Nothing found. No action taken.

7: 28 p.m. A property damage crash was investigated in Belfield at the Superpumper gas station. Semi was attempting to maneuver into a parking spot in the parking lot of On The Run. While attempting to pull forward to begin going in reverse, the front of the semi cab struck a freezer near the sidewalk. Minimal damage/scrapes to the freezer.

8:20 p.m. Dickinson woman Cheyenne C. Joler, 27, arrested on Stark County warrants for petition to revoke probation and failure to appear — misdemeanor Possession of Methamphetamine, after pleading guilty to that charge on May 24, 2022. On Dec. 9 she pled guilty to the same charge in Williams County, where Judge Josh Rustad sentenced her to one year of unsupervised probation and a one year suspended jail sentence.

7:37 a.m. A woman called to say that her son, who turns 18 in three weeks, left their house yesterday and she does not know where he is. She stated that he took bags that he packed, and left around 11 a.m. in a blue sedan. The juvenile male left his cell phone at their house. BOLO (be on the lookout order) created for a welfare check.

7:55 a.m. Provided traffic control for a rollover accident on I-94. NDHP took the investigation.

8:20 a.m. Male walking south on Hwy 8. Stated he was a truck driver stretching after being stuck in Richardton for a day waiting for east roads to open.

It is important to note that any individuals named in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. As a policy this report only includes mugshot photos of criminals whose guilt has been admitted or proven in court; or of individuals who are out on bond with pending criminal charges that could render them a danger to public safety.