Sheriff's Blotter: May 9 to June 16

Jun. 24—Unless otherwise noted, all individuals named are Dickinson residents.

STARK COUNTY, N.D. — The Stark County Sheriff's Department responds to numerous calls for service, and these are just a few highlights of incidents that occurred recently.

9:28 a.m. Dog bite reported on path around the Belfield Dam. Bite did not puncture skin.

2:54 p.m. Seaford, DE, man Shayne J. Milton, 31, arrested on Stark County warrant for the class B felonies Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He also faces drug related charges of four felonies and three misdemeanors in Ward County. Drugs listed in those charges include cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA and marijuana.

4:45 p.m. Lauren A. Miller, 31, arrested on a Stark County warrant for failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. She faces another existing misdemeanor charge for theft of property. Court documents allege that she stole $105 worth of items from a Dickinson convenience store.

7:41 p.m. Deputy helped a driver push disabled vehicle off I-94 roadway near South Heart while driver waited for family to arrive.

4:42 p.m. Report of an elderly male in a wheelchair begging for money and requesting rides from strangers, 2000 block of 3rd Ave W in Dickinson. Unable to locate once on scene.

11:06 a.m. A broken THC vape cartridge and multiple empty boxes of nicotine vapes were located in the ceiling of the second floor boys bathroom at Richardton-Taylor Public School. Cartridge logged for destruction and the boxes were disposed of at the Law Enforcement Center.

3:01 p.m. Belfield woman Jessica L. Anderson, 40, found to be in violation of 24/7 drug patch program.

1:54 a.m. Spoke with Paragon Bowling Alley staff about a man at the bar being unruly and starting fights. Left his wallet and returned to pick it up. Was continually calling the business and harassing staff. BOLO (be on the lookout) order created for the trespassed individual.

6:36 a.m. Deputies dispatched to a homeless man sleeping under tarps near the 3600 block of 100 M Ave and I-94 in Gladstone. Deputy made contact with the man who stated he was fine.

5:34 p.m. South Heart woman Meagen C. Brown, 30, arrested on a Stark County warrant for class C felony terrorizing and misdemeanor harassment. Court documents allege that Brown threatened acts of violence against two individuals during a phone call, and Brown made repeated attempts to contact the victims with the intent to frighten or harass. Brown faces a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 19.

9:00 p.m. Adult male on 3rd Ave in Richardton called to report a neighbor making threats as he was entering his home.

4:17 p.m. South Heart woman called to ask about welfare of cats belonging to an individual who had been taken into custody. She was informed the pets will be taken care of.

12:06 a.m. Report of an intoxicated female screaming and pacing the street in front of Burley's Roughrider Bar in Belfield. Unable to locate.

9:06 a.m. Suspicious vehicle submerged in mud, stuck off roadway in 9200 block of Hwy 10 near Taylor. Contacted owner who admitted to poor decision of driving through. Driver charged with misdemeanor Injury to Highway.

2:03 p.m. Minot man Roger C. Cooper, 80, cited for driving under suspension.

5:37 p.m. Report of people harassing, yelling at Heart River Retreat golfers in Dickinson.

5:44 p.m. Black clothed rider of black sport bike reported in excess of 130 mph on Hwy 10 in Dickinson.

7:31 a.m. Welfare request on handicapped woman traveling southbound on Hwy 85 in electric wheelchair. Stated she was traveling to Dickinson but nearly out of battery. Deputy gave her a ride to Badlands Inn.

10:07 a.m. South Heart man Michael Alexander, 34, arrested for driving under suspension — 1st Offense, following traffic stop.

3:22 p.m. Dickinson man Briison N.L. Barbee, 23, arrested for driving under suspension — 4th Offense, following a traffic stop for speeding.

7:04 p.m. Pickup left roadway near Dickinson intersection of 40th St W and 3rd Ave W. It struck an electrical box, causing an outage. Driver stated he fell asleep.

8:11 p.m. Served an adult male with a temporary sexual assault restraining order at his place of employment in Dickinson.

9:32 a.m. Searched a second floor boy's bathroom at Richardton-Taylor Public School. Knife located under the sink.

9:50 a.m. A Belfield city councilman reported the south wall of the Belfield Theater had been vandalized with black spray paint.

3:49 p.m. Brian F. Heck, 40, arrested in Belfield. He has been charged with three misdemeanors: two counts of Disorderly Conduct and one charge of Criminal Mischief; as well as four class C felonies: two counts of Terrorizing and two counts of Contact By Bodily Fluids Or Excrement. Court documents allege that Heck was throwing things in his parents home in fit of agitation, slammed his head against the patrol vehicle cage and kicked its door after being arrested. He allegedly proceeded to state that he "wanted to kill" one of the deputies, then spit saliva or mucus on a deputy. He faces arraignment on June 19.

2:03 p.m. Report of spray paint vandalism to multiple buildings in Belfield. Matter remains under investigation.

4:19 p.m. In South Heart a landlord had questions for a deputy about what to do with cats belonging to a tenant who is currently in jail.

8:31 p.m. CHI St. Alexius ER reported an animal bite that occurred in rural Stark County. Patient uncooperative with hospital staff regarding the location and what happened. Patient gone on deputy arrival.

7:29 a.m. In Dickinson a homeless man was issued a trespass warning from Tooz Construction.

5:27 p.m. Near Dickinson intersection 3rd Ave W and 34th St W, report of a vehicle stopped on road with personal belongings piled next to it. DPD and SCSO have recently had ongoing issues with the man, who was instructed to stay out of the roadway.

11:19 a.m. Casey A. Pladson, 29, found to be in violation of the 24/7 monitoring program. Pladson faces an existing class C felony charge Poss of Drug Paraphernalia — Methamphetamine, and misdemeanor Poss of a Controlled Substance.

12:21 p.m. Tommy R.G. Mann, 31, found to be in violation of the 24/7 monitoring program connected with a misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment charge, to which he pled guilty on March 2. Mann is a registered

sex offender.

In 2015 he was convicted of class C felony Corruption Or Solicitation Of Minors in Eddy County, for which he was issued a suspended five year prison sentence.

4:03 p.m. Christopher A. Crafton, 39, found to be in violation of the 24/7 monitoring program. He faces existing charges class B felony Possessing a Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility, class C felonies Tampering With Physical Evidence and Terrorizing, along with four additional misdemeanors.

6:59 p.m. Report of unidentified male acting suspicious at County Line Truck Stop, gone on arrival.

11:34 p.m. Transported a 21 year-old female SWMCC inmate to the ER for abdominal pain. She was cleared by hospital staff and taken back to the jail.

12:24 p.m. Woman reported capturing a stray, medium sized black male dog with no collar near Patterson Lake. The animal was brought to the Dickinson city pound.

5:34 p.m. City of Belfield reported vandalism to plexiglass door of little free library at the Belfield Park. Estimated damage of approximately $50. No suspects at this time.

6:15 a.m. Deputies provided emergency assistance to the North Dakota Highway Patrol at mile marker 73 of I-94 near Gladstone. Troopers were attempting to investigate a man sleeping in his vehicle. Upon being woken up he slammed on the accelerator while his car was in reverse, striking the patrol car of a trooper who was parked behind him. NDHP Sgt. Chris Messer told The Press in a phone call that the patrol car suffered "functional damage" which was "probably under $4,000," but that no one was injured. Thomas C. Kesseth, 22, of Hamm Lake, MN, was arrested for DUI — first offense and misdemeanor duty upon striking unattended vehicle. He was also issued a citation for open container.

4:10 p.m. A mother brought her son to the law enforcement center so he could provide information regarding vandalism in Belfield. The juvenile male admitted to spray painting several buildings. Case forwarded to juvenile courts.

9:31 p.m. Belfield man Dakota J. Wilkinson, 18, arrested for misdemeanor criminal mischief — willful tamper, and released on a promise to appear.

11:20 p.m. Report of a dispute between neighbors in trailer park on the northeast side of Richardton.

12:26 a.m. Assisted a man who ran out of gas in front of the C-Store in Richardton.

8:57 a.m. Provided canine assistance to Dunn County school resource officer to conduct a free air sniff of student vehicles and lockers at Killdeer High School.

3:01 p.m. Prisoner transport of one adult male from Burleigh County Detention Center to SWMCC.

12:16 p.m. Two juvenile males turned in a wallet they found at Patterson Lake.

1:59 p.m. Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle and later arrested Cameron S. Neely, 31. Neely faces a class C felony charge for theft of property in Stark County, as well as a class A felony charge in Dunn County for theft — take over $50,000 and misdemeanor criminal trespass. Dunn County court documents allege that between May 13 and May 15, Neely trespassed onto a 3rd Ave SE property in Halliday to steal a 2008 CAT 924 front end loader valued at approximately $80,000. Stark County court documents allege that, in a separate case, Neely stole a motor vehicle valued in excess of $1,000. Neely remains in custody at the SWMCC.

7:44 p.m. An adult female requested a deputy respond to an address in Gladstone, but hung up on dispatch. Upon deputy arrival no one would answer the door.

8:37 a.m. Toni Van Stonecypher, 33, arrested on a municipal warrant for misdemeanor driving under suspension. Stonecypher faces an additional misdemeanor charge for possession of a controlled substance. In November 2022 he pled guilty to class C felony theft of property. Judge James Gion sentenced him to two years supervised probation and issued a two deferred sentence.

10:58 a.m. Quentin J. Lutz, 32, arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear — driving under suspension. Since April 2022, Lutz has been charged with or found guilty of or faces active charges of driving under suspension or revocation no less than four times. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for possession of methamphetamine.

12:08 a.m. Three juveniles trespassed from the Belfield pool after being discovered on camera hopping the fence and using the pool after hours.

11:39 a.m. Report of an adult male walking back and forth along Hwy 85 in Belfield, waving a flag and yelling at drivers.

5:52 p.m. Dickinson caller stated her son was supposed to be in school but was discovered to be driving on Villard with his girlfriend in his father's car, which he was not supposed to be driving. Caller followed the vehicle until deputy could locate it. Both parties were separated and went home with their parents.

9:13 p.m. Taylor resident on 3rd St W reported that a heavily intoxicated neighbor was in his backyard with a shotgun. Contact with the neighbor unsuccessfully attempted. Reporting party did not wish to have the neighbor trespassed.

2:16 a.m. Report of a woman sleeping in her vehicle at mm 66 of I-94 East near Dickinson. She had run out of gas but refused the deputy's offer to give her a ride to the gas station.

7:39 a.m. Phyda D. Oleus, 30, charged with an alcohol related violation of the 24/7 monitoring program.

9:06 a.m. Report of a garage being broken into sometime in the last month near intersection of 2nd Ave NW and 3rd St NW in Belfield. A lock was cut but nothing had been taken.

11:23 a.m. Deputy checked on a man living in a makeshift tent on the grass outside On the Run gas station in Belfield. The male stated he was fine and would be moving along shortly.

3:57 p.m. Report of a vehicle stolen from M&P Trucking and Repair. Vehicle was alleged taken by a former employee who was terminated prior to the theft.

8:33 p.m. Adult male reported an unidentified male on a bicycle looking at him in an intimidating manner while he was walking home on 2nd St E in Dickinson.

8:44 p.m. Anonymous report of a man riding a four wheeler by East industrial area near Patterson Lake. About an hour later the man, Aaron Sadowski, 39, was arrested on a Morton County warrant for failure to report the Burleigh/Morton Detention Center to serve time after he was found guilty of driving while license/privilege is suspended — 4th offense.

9:41 p.m. Report of mountain lion near the Patterson Lake campground entrance on Hwy 10. Unable to locate.

9:31 a.m. Sean D. Bollinger, 37, arrested on a Dickinson municipal warrant for failure to comply with a $500 bond on two marijuana infractions.

5:00 a.m. Taylor J. Reap, 20, arrested on a no bond Stark County warrant for a felony drug charge. Later that day she pleaded guilty to class C felony poss of cs with intent to deliver — marijuana. Judge William Herauf issued a one year deferred sentence, along with one year of unsupervised probation. Additionally, Reap allegedly violated the 24/7 monitoring program on May 24. In August she is tentatively scheduled to appear for a revocation of probation hearing.

8:26 a.m. Man called to report issue with neighbor's cattle getting on his property. Advised the man to contact Stockman's Association as they have expertise in that realm. Matter of record.

9:20 a.m. Drill stem pipe reported stolen from a boring machine in 800 block of 38th Ave E in Dickinson.

11:23 a.m. Rapid City, SD man Timothy G. Nanto, 28, found to be in violation of 24/7 program. Nanto has been charged with class C felony fleeing or attempting to allude a police officer, misdemeanor reckless driving and cited for speeding — 36 to 45 mph over the limit.

11:59 a.m. Sarah R. Halverson, 39, 24/7 violation. Halverson has been charged with two class C felonies: poss of cs — methamphetamine and poss of drug paraphernalia.

11:59 a.m. Arrest warrant served on Michael Decker, 40, for failure to appear on the charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass in a residential area. Decker turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center and was released on a $500 bond.

2:06 p.m. Amanda M. Egemo, 29, 24/7 violation. Egemo faces potential revocation of her probation. In March 2022 she pleaded guilty to the misdemeanors poss of cs — methamphetamine and poss of drug paraphernalia.

3:45 p.m. Makayla M. Jevne, 26, 24/7 violation. Jevne faces two misdemeanor charges: poss of cs — methamphetamine and poss of drug paraphernalia.

9:21 p.m. James T. Boykin, 38, arrested for misdemeanor driving under suspension — second offense.

9:22 p.m. Responded to a cow-vehicle collision near intersection of 40th St SW and Hwy 85 in Belfield. No injuries, vehicle was towed.

2:49 a.m. South Heart man called to report a suspicious male who rang his doorbell on North Ave and stood in the driveway for approximately 30 minutes. Male gone on deputy arrival, window on garage door found to be broken.

2:50 a.m. Male walking along I-94 near mile marker 58 was given a ride to Exit 59.

5:22 a.m. South Heart man Jeremiah J. Wagner, 43, arrested and charged with misdemeanors possession of cs — methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug.

3:43 p.m. Adult male and juvenile male riding a small off-road motorcycle near intersection. Deputy made contact to inform the juvenile needed to be wearing a helmet.

11:14 a.m. Milwaukee woman Shanverina M. Woodley, 28, arrested for misdemeanor driving under suspension.

9:29 p.m. Took a report at the request of CHI St Alexius regarding an 11 year old boy accidentally shooting his 12 year old sister with a pellet gun.

12:24 p.m. Belfield man reported that a set of chains were stolen from the back of his pickup truck over the weekend.

1:42 p.m. Checked on a transient at Sit N Bull Bar in Taylor who wanted nothing to do with law enforcement. No crime committed and bar did not want him removed.

5:01 p.m. Conducted a canine search for a possible missing person. Individual later located in South Heart.

8:59 a.m. Two road signs struck near 11200 48th St SW. No suspects. Roads department notified.

3:45 p.m. Bobby L. Fouts, 33, served a McLean County warrant for failure to appear — revocation of probation hearing. Regarding the case in question, Fouts pleaded guilty in Jan. 2023 to class C felony possession of drug paraphernalia — 2nd offense, misdemeanor driving under suspension — 4th or subsequent offense in 5 years, and the infraction poss of cs — marijuana — less than 1/2 oz.

6:58 p.m. Keaton J. O'Hara, 27, arrested on a Stark County warrant for probation revocation. In February he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanors violation of restricted license and DUI — 2nd offense in 7 years.

10:44 p.m. Report of vandalism to a parked vehicle in the 400 block of 2nd St NE in Belfield. Two juveniles were identified in the area, but denied any involvement.

10:50 a.m. Killdeer man Jonah D. Stout, 43, served with a warrant for a class B felony charge possession of cs with intent to deliver — fentanyl, and misdemeanor poss of cs — methamphetamine.

2:51 p.m. Homeless man Tony T. Nordahl, 41, found to be in violation of 24/7 program. He currently faces three misdemeanor drug related charges.

3:21 p.m. Dustin E. Yates, 34, served a warrant relating to the potential revocation of his probation after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in April.

4:10 p.m. Deputies conducted a stand-by while Richardton city employees shut off water to a home in 300 block of 3rd Ave E.

4:22 p.m. Bismarck man John C. Pyles, 31, found to be in violation of 24/7 monitoring program. In Feb. 2022, Pyles pleaded guilty to class B felony poss of cs with intent to deliver — methamphetamine. Southwest District Judge Dann Greenwood sentenced him to five years in jail with four and a half suspended. In Apr. 2022, Pyles pleaded guilty to four class C felonies: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terrorizing and prohibited possession of a firearm. For this, Greenwood sentenced him to five years in prison with three suspended.

7:22 p.m. Deputies and Dickinson Rural Fire dive team responded to Patterson Lake amid report of a sinking boat with passengers still on board. Five individuals rescued from the water. ND Game & Fish also responded and took over the investigation.

11:24 a.m. Welfare check on a man in South Heart. Deputy made contact with the man, who said he was fine and just needed time to think about a recent breakup with his girlfriend. Deputy gave the man his card and advised him to call if anything changed.

9:24 p.m. Car hit a deer at mile marker 88 on I-94 near Richardton. Vehicle sustained disabling front-end damage and was towed.

10:00 a.m. Served a Stark County arrest warrant on Tina D. Birdsbill, 43, for misdemeanor simple assault.

10:01 a.m. Served an Adams County arrest warrant on Hettinger woman Justine N. John, 31. She has been charged with two class B felonies: theft of property and poss of cs (meth, manufacture), class C felony poss of drug paraphernalia, and two additional drug related misdemeanors. A court document alleges that on June 6 John was in possession of a 2001 F-250 previously reported stolen out of Burleigh County, valued in excess of $10,000. It also alleges that she possessed methamphetamine and materials used to produce it. This included ammonia, anhydrous ammonia, liquid heat, glass bottle, beakers, Bunsen burners, electric stovetops, vents and propane torches among other items.

10:03 a.m. Served an Adams County arrest warrant on Carmen C. Pearson, 37. Pearson has been charged with three class C felonies: theft of property, poss of cs — meth and poss of drug paraphernalia. Court documents allege that she was found to be in possession of a 2003 custom Harley Davidson motorcycle that was previously reported stolen out of Morton County, valued between $1,000 to $10,000. Additionally she allegedly possessed four to five grams of methamphetamine, a black container to conceal it and three syringes.

10:03 a.m. Served an Adams County arrest warrant on Hettinger man Korey Moffatt. Moffatt is connected to the aforementioned case involving Justine John. He faces the same two class B felony charges: two class B felonies: theft of property and poss of cs (meth, manufacture), and three additional class C drug related felonies.

5:54 p.m. Conducted canine sniff on two boxes at the request of Southwest Narcotics Task Force in Dickinson. Dog alerted and drugs were found. Approximately 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine seized.

11:02 p.m. Hebron man Shawn M. Corey, 32, charged driving under suspension after a traffic stop near intersection of 6th Ave SE and Meadows Dr. He was also arrested on a Stark County warrant for misdemeanor violation of restricted license. His passenger, Hebron woman Indra D. Corey, 32, was also arrested on a Stark County warrant for failure to appear — driving under suspension.

1:55 a.m.

Louis M. Satterfield,

31, arrested for class C felony failure to register as a sex offender.

7:29 a.m. Assisted NDHP after a one vehicle rollover at mm 43 near Belfield. Deputy provided traffic control during the trooper's investigation.

8:59 a.m. A man called to report his ATV stolen near intersection of Hwy 22 and 11th St SE in Dickinson.

9:01 a.m. Taylor man wanted to report threatening and harassing messages he was receiving via Facebook. Stated the harassment was occuring in person as well. He was advised to consider getting a restraining order.

10:21 a.m. Killdeer man Johnnie L. Tighe, 42, petition filed to revoke probation after 24/7 violation. In January he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor meth related charges.

11:18 a.m. Cynthia V. Cornethan, 56, 24/7 violation. In February Cornethan pleaded guilty to the class C felonies poss of cs, poss of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to commit theft of property. SW District Judge James Gion issued a five year suspended jail sentence.

3:34 p.m. Report of a portapotty on fire near intersection of River St and 2nd Ave in Gladstone. Gladstone Fire Dept had blaze extinguished by the time deputies arrived. Portapotty was a total loss, with a value of approximately $1,500.

4:24 p.m. Caller on 128th Ave in Belfield upset that goats in a shared pasture have been eating his corn crops. Deputy spoke with a livestock agent and determined this is a civil matter.

6:15 p.m. Small five foot grass fire started by hay equipment in 11200 block of 47th St SW in Dickinson. Dickinson Rural Fire Dept responded and extinguished it.

6:22 p.m. Edgeley man Justin M. Widder, 34, was served a Stark County warrant for the class C felony charges reckless endangerment and aggravated assault. Court documents allege that on Jan. 5, Widder exhibited extreme indifference to the value of human life when he was put on notice regarding the unique circumstances of an individual's health condition, and proceeded to put a magnet to the victim's chest. This stopped normal operation of the heart defibrillator and prompted the victim to seek medical care.

12:11 p.m. A male subject charged $124.76 to the Richardton Cenex account of a John Doe, who told Cenex he has no idea who this man is.

12:39 p.m. Beulah man Kile Simon, 34, was served two Stark County warrants for the misdemeanors driving under revocation and driving under suspension, as well as two marijuana related infractions.

4:03 p.m. Carmen C. Pearson, 37, was served Burleigh County bench warrant for the class C felony charges theft of property, poss of cs and poss of drug paraphernalia.

8:19 p.m. DPD and the Sheriff's Dept responded to a reported bomb threat at Taco John's in Dickinson. Further investigation determined the threat to be a hoax.

4:46 a.m. Near intersection of 39th St SW and 120th Ave SW in South Heart, unattended vehicle fire reported by a passerby. No driver or owner observed in area. Vehicle suspected stolen. All identifying items were either removed or burned in the fire.

7:34 a.m. Report of a stolen vehicle from a Central Ave, South Heart driveway sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Vehicle matched the description of that in the aforementioned fire. Investigation ongoing.

9:31 a.m. Air soft gun found at Turtle Park in Dickinson. Marked for destruction and destroyed.

2:17 p.m. During a field contact, consent was given to search a vehicle. Removed small amount of marijuana, which was seized for destruction. No charges filed.

6:43 p.m. Report of vandalism at a residence in the 200 block of Main St in Richardton.

7:05 p.m. Alvin G. Catron Jr, 26, arrested on a Dickinson municipal warrant for failure to comply with the 24-7 monitoring program.

10:49 a.m. Salatha Featherstone, 29, found to be in violation of the 24/7 program. She faces a class A felony charge poss of cs with intent to deliver fentanyl, as well as three additional drug related misdemeanors. Court documents allege that Featherstone possessed approximately 130 fentanyl pills while simultaneously in possession of a firearm. She also allegedly had on her person smaller quantities of methamphetamine and psilocybin, as well as multiple pieces of burnt tinfoil with fentanyl residue and a rainbow colored smoking device.

12:24 p.m. Dave M. Hippe, 36, found to be in violation of the 24/7 program, having previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor ingesting a controlled substance.

1:16 p.m. Luis A. Bautista, 38, found to be in violation of 24/7 program.

10:17 a.m. No bond warrant served to Robert A. McCabe, 57, who has been charged with a class AA felony offense for gross sexual imposition.

10:17 a.m. No bond warrant served to Lorenzo L. Salter, 28, who has been charged with a class C felony offense for child neglect.

1:21 p.m. Individual called regarding a scam in which the perpetrator overpaid him for an item he was selling, albeit using a fake cashiers check and demanding the individual pay back the difference. Found to be in Dunn County.

It is important to note that any individuals named in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.