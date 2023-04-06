Sheriff's department addresses rumors surrounding student's death

Apr. 5—After a 14-year-old female student was found dead last week at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst, several rumors surrounding the details of that discovery and a subsequent vigil have permeated throughout the Yuba-Sutter community.

On March 30, a Lindhurst High School staff member reported that they could see a person hanging from the second story of a building on campus, officials previously said. That person was confirmed as a runaway juvenile and a student of Lindhurst High School. Law enforcement officials have confirmed the name of the teen, but the Appeal is not publishing that name out of respect for the family and because she was a juvenile.

According to social media posts and speculation that has come about since the student's death, many have said the student was subject to intense bullying, which may have led to the apparent suicide.

"During the course of our investigation, there has been no indication that (the student) was bullied. Surveillance cameras from the school provided substantial evidence that (the student) was alone when she died. There were a few students that arrived on campus right around the same time as emergency services, but to our knowledge no photos or video was taken," Katy Goodson, public information officer for the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, said in an email to the Appeal on Wednesday. "Our department realizes the enormous impact that bullying can have on a person and takes allegations of bullying very seriously. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Department at (530) 749-7777."

Another subject of concern is rumors surrounding a vigil that was held last week in memory of the teen. Social media posts have claimed that "adult white men with masks" displayed and pointed guns at those taking part. It was also alleged that more men arrived at the vigil with guns. According to social media posts by those who claimed to know the teen, she was of indigenous descent.

"As far as the incident during the vigil; yes, we responded to a disturbance at approximately 9 p.m. involving numerous juveniles," Goodson said. "As a result of a physical altercation, one juvenile sustained minor injuries and was transported to Adventist Rideout Hospital. We are not aware of any adult intervening or sustaining injuries from the fight. There were reports of a subject brandishing a firearm and then quickly running off. Numerous deputies conducted an area check and did not locate any suspects or firearm. This occurrence at the vigil is still under investigation."

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or go to www.SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.