Sheriff's department investigates drive-by shooting in Cameron Park

Jun. 12—Cameron County sheriff's investigators continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred in Cameron Park.

In a media release, Sheriff Eric Garza said multiple bullets were fired at a home on Avenida Florencia Thursday night.

The home owner told sheriff's deputies they were inside their home watching television when all of a sudden someone opened fire at their residence" the release states.

Although several people were inside the home when the shooting occurred, they managed to move to a secure location and were not injured.

The release states 23 bullet casings were found at the location.

Garza on Sunday said investigators are following up on leads related to the drive-by shooting.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Cameron County Sheriff's Department Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.