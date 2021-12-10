The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating several reports of fraudulent credit card purchases of lottery tickets from different party stores around the county.

Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont said over the last two weeks, three party stores within the county have been victims of fraudulent credit card purchases.

"Two black males enter the party store and purchase a full bundle of scratch off lottery tickets," said Clarmont. "The last stolen purchase occurred as recently as Dec. 6."

Sheriff Dale Clarmont

The bundles purchased by the men range in price from $3,600 to $5,000, and the men use a credit card to purchase the tickets. The stores then find out within a day or two that the credit card used to purchase the tickets was stolen.

Clarmont said the tickets have been reported to the Michigan State Lottery Commission as purchased with stolen credit cards.

“We are working with the State Lottery Commission to see where these tickets may be cashed in and attempting to identify the suspects to further the investigation,” he said.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department is also working with other law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions, and reaching out across the state to see if there have been any other similar crimes.

At this time, the sheriff wants to make sure businesses are aware and to encourage the staff at those businesses to contact their local law enforcement agency if they encounter a similar situation.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Sheriff's department investigating fraudulent lottery ticket purchases