Sheriff's department investigating Friday afternoon shooting

Aug. 28—The Daviess County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that sent two juveniles to the hospital with apparent nonlife-threatening injuries.

The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff's department, said one of the juveniles told 911 dispatch he was outside on Balmoral Court when someone in a vehicle pulled up, shot him in the finger and stole his cell phone.

Smith said a second juvenile was also shot in the hand and leg, and both of the juveniles were being treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Smith said detectives were trying to piece together the chain of events Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Jared Spurrier at 270-685-8444.

