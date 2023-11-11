Sheriff's department launches annual turkey traffic stops

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Cheboygan County deputies will once again be handing out turkeys for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Every year, deputies conduct traffic stops where instead of giving tickets, the lucky driver receives a turkey for their holiday dinner.

A Cheboygan County deputy hands out a turkey to a lucky driver.

“The deputies look forward to the ‘turkey traffic stops’ every year as a way to give back and get to know those in the community,” said Undersheriff Josh Ginop.

Ginop said roughly 60 turkeys will be handed out throughout the county this holiday season.

Along with donations from the public, the Rotary Club of Cheboygan and Walmart, Ginop said deputies will also contribute funds through their annual No Shave November organized by Deputy Darrin LaChapelle.

“The sheriff will relax the policy on shaving and allow the deputies to grow their beards for the month of November and December for a $50 donation to the various programs the sheriff’s department is involved in,” said Ginop.

Ginop said the department receives a positive response from those who receive the turkeys.

“This allows the deputies to interact and get to know more of the public they serve," he said. "Our hope is to bring a little holiday joy to those that could use a hand up this year."

