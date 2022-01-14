Sheriff's Department recruit loses gun in area of Castaic jail

Gregory Yee
CASTAIC, CA JANUARY 16, 2015 -- Los Angeles County Sheriff&#39;s Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic on Friday, January 16, 2015. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
The Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic in 2015. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruit's gun has gone missing in Castaic, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The recruit "misplaced a firearm in the area of Pitchess Detention Center," the department said in a statement.

A search of the area Thursday was unsuccessful, said Deputy Alejandra Parra, a department spokeswoman.

"At this time, there is no reason to believe the firearm was stolen or fell into the wrong hands," according to the statement, which said the department "has an ongoing investigation" into the gun's whereabouts.

The department declined to answer follow-up questions. Further information about the missing gun and the investigation were not available Thursday evening.

