Sheriff's department releases ID, possible cause of woman found dead near Simpson Lane

May 2—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that 27-year-old Amery Sweany of Chico is the woman who was found dead late last week on the side of the road near the 1700 block of Simpson Lane, and officials believe she may have been killed after being hit by a vehicle.

According to officials with the department, a call was received just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a dead body near Simpson Lane in Yuba County. The caller, described as "a passerby," called 911 after they said they saw Sweany lying on the side of the road.

An investigation by the Yuba County Sheriff's Department determined that Sweany was "fairly new" to the Yuba-Sutter area. After an autopsy conducted on Tuesday, authorities said they believe her cause of death was a result of blunt force trauma after possibly being struck by a vehicle.

"Evidence located at the scene supported these findings," officials said.

Previously, department officials said that "due to the suspicious nature of the call, detectives were immediately called out to handle the investigation."

Several rumors have circulated on social media regarding Sweany's death and possible similarities to other women who have been found dead in the area over the past few months. Katy Goodson, public information officer with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, said rumors that Sweany was found bound and gagged were simply not true.

"The rumor that she was bound and gagged is absolutely false. She had severe trauma to her face that caused swelling and other injuries, but nothing was inside of her mouth. Being struck by a vehicle can often cause clothing to rip and/or tear," Goodson said in an email to the Appeal. "... We are trying to provide as much information as possible without compromising our investigation. At this point, it's imperative that the message gets out for people to come forward if they have information about the incident."

The circumstances surrounding Sweany's death are still being investigated and the Yuba County Sheriff's Department urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward by contacting Sgt. Parker at 530-749-7777 or calling the anonymous tip line at 530-749-7930.