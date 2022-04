Sheriff's Department seeks assistance in locating missing Cuba man

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Cuba resident, Jimmie Trockur.

Jimmie Trockur, Cuba, has been reported missing by his family. He suffers from dementia.

He is believed to be driving his 2006 Ford Escape bearing the license plate number, BY98178.

Should someone see Trockur, please contact law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on Canton Daily Ledger: Fulton County Sheriff's Office seeking help to find Jimmie Trockur