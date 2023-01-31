Sheriff's Dept: Woman hid Xanax pills inside bra, groin area

Jan. 30—Cameron County sheriff's deputies have arrested a woman accused of trying to smuggle 385.8 grams of Xanax across the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

Authorities said Ashley Nicole Padron, 25, hid the Xanax pills in her bra and in her groin area, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The incident occurred Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge where U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were holding Padron after she allegedly tried to cross the pills, according to the news release.

The news release said Padron, who was crossing into the United States from Mexico via the pedestrian bridge, told authorities she did not have anything illegal on her and was referred to secondary inspection area.

It was at the inspection area and a search of Padron where authorities found a bag containing Xanax pills inside "her brassiere," the news release said. CBP officers found a plastic bottle containing additional Xanax pills concealed in Padron's groin area.

The case was turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff's Department and Padron was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

A search of Cameron County jail records Monday showed that Padron was no longer in custody.