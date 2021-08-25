Sheriff's deputies accused of covering up on-duty assault in East L.A.

Alene Tchekmedyian
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - April 16: Driving along Whittier Boulevard, in the heart of East Los Angeles, with L.A. County Sheriff&#39;s deputy Manan Butt, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
The charges against two are the two sheriff's deputies are the latest in a string of cases that Dist. Atty. George Gascón has brought against law enforcement officers in the county since taking office in December. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were charged Wednesday with lying to cover up an on-duty assault, prosecutors said.

Deputies Woodrow Kim and Jonathan Miramontes each face a felony count of filing a false report about an incident in which Kim allegedly knocked a suspect to ground using the door of his patrol car, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said. Kim is also charged with assault under the color of authority for the incident.

“Peace officers must do their job lawfully and truthfully,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement. “There is no place in law enforcement for officers who use illegal force and then lie to cover up their crime or the crime of another officer.”

The deputies are due in court Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether they had yet retained attorneys.

The charges stem from a September 2018 incident in East L.A. Both deputies responded to a report that the passengers in a black BMW had threatened another driver with a gun.

The deputies briefly chased the BMW to Ruben Salazar Park. At some point, a man in the car fled on foot and the deputies went after them in their patrol car.

Prosecutors allege that Kim, 39, opened the driver’s side door and knocked the man to the ground. He and Miramontes, 30, allegedly then lied in their reports about what happened. Details about the incident and what the deputies wrote in their reports were not available.

Kim was previously investigated for a 2011 on-duty incident in which he allegedly used force on a jail inmate. Another deputy and a custody assistant were also investigated in that case. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges, saying the inmate's statements were inconsistent.

The charges are the latest in a string of cases Gascón has brought against law enforcement officers in the county since taking office in December, including other deputies from the Sheriff's Department's East L.A. station.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Baltimore County Police Officer Anthony Westerman Convicted On Rape, Assault Charges

    Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman on Friday was convicted on two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree assault, Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger announced on Monday.

  • Man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old in 1999 arrested

    The case went unsolved for 22 years. Now a man has been detained and police say he could be linked to several other sexual assault cases.

  • Porn star Ron Jeremy indicted in Los Angeles on more than 30 sex charges

    Porn actor Ron Jeremy on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to more than 30 counts of sexual assault, including 12 of rape, in the Los Angeles area over a 23 year period. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office said Jeremy was indicted by a grand jury last week on the charges, which involve 21 women aged between 15 and 51 years old. Jeremy, 68, was among the biggest names in the adult film industry having appeared in more than 2,000 movies starting in the 1970s.

  • Man sentenced to six years in prison over foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

    Ty Garbin, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges earlier this year in an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, according to AP.Why it matters: It's the first prison sentence handed down in the case. Prosecutors are signaling to the other defendants awaiting trial that Garbin has shared many details about the plan while cooperating with investigators.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The FBI sai

  • 1-on-1 with Billie Eilish

    The Grammy winner is out with a concert film on Disney+ in September that the singer describes as a love letter to her hometown of Los Angeles.

  • Police escort boy to school after dad killed in car crash

    The Frio County Sheriff’s Office lined up to welcome Joziah Longoria to his first day of kindergarten after his father, detective Justin Longoria, was killed in a car crash in April.

  • Penalty report: Three Cup Series teams penalized out of Michigan

    NASCAR penalized three Cup Series teams, an Xfinity Series team and a Camping World Truck Series team Wednesday for infractions during last weekend’s events at Michigan International Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. RELATED: Cup Series standings | Daytona schedule Two of the three Cup Series teams were found with one unsecured lug […]

  • mRNA vaccines trigger backup immune response; some cancer drugs may help

    A new study may help explain why mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths than they are at preventing infection. Test-tube experiments on blood samples from 61 fully vaccinated adults showed that by six months, vaccine-induced antibodies that can immediately neutralize the virus had declined. "Your immune system has a backup," said study leader John Wherry of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

  • Here are the companies mandating vaccines for all or some employees

    From United Airlines to Goldman Sachs, a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases is pushing companies to implement vaccine policies for some or all employees.

  • OnlyFans reverses planned porn ban after backlash from its adult content creators

    The content subscription service OnlyFans announced Wednesday that it was dropping its plan to ban sexually explicit content on its platform. The reversal comes a week after the London-based company announced proposed changes to “evolve” its content, which included a ban on pornography.

  • ‘Jury would have seen the monster he was’: Murder victim’s family upset by plea deal

    Kelly Lawson was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend in June 2018 in a Fort Worth neighborhood. He was sentenced Wednesday.

  • Caldor Fire grows in West

    Chief meteorologist Ginger Zee reports on the latest developments from the California wildfire, which has burned 114,000 acres and is the biggest threat for state firefighters right now.

  • Op-Ed: After a quake, crawling out alive won't be enough

    The building that didn't crush you may be a total loss, and that could crush Los Angeles' recovery.

  • She Was One In A Million — The R29Unbothered Team Remembers Aaliyah

    There’s a clip going viral of Aaliyah appearing on BET’s 106 & Park on August 21, 2001. In the video, the then 22-year-old singer is just as you remember her: confident, yet a little soft spoken; stunning, yet understated and funny without intentionally pandering for laughs. The context couldn’t get more early 2000s. She’s there for a “Get Paid in the Escalade Contest” wearing low-rise white jeans and a skinny silver belt with no functional reason for being around her waist — no support, just vi

  • MassDOT says traffic nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, except for one road

    Where you drive in Massachusetts, and exactly what time of day, has a impact on how much traffic is on the roads.

  • Frank Sinatra’s Former L.A. Home Is Listed For $21.5 Million

    The midcentury compound appeared in Mad Men and Californication

  • Biden receives inconclusive intelligence report on covid origins

    WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Tuesday received a classified report from the intelligence community that was inconclusive about the origins of the novel coronavirus, including whether the pathogen jumped from an animal to a human as part of a natural process, or escaped from a lab in central China, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter. The intelligence community will seek within days to declassify elements of the report for potential public release, officials said.Subscr

  • Woman Testifies R. Kelly Controlled Her

    More witness testimony is ahead Wednesday at R. Kelly's federal sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn.

  • U.S. Army Sergeant Found Guilty of Assaulting Black Man

    Jonathan Pentland, a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, was found guilty of third-degree assault and battery after pushing a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood back in April.

  • Scott Peterson's Sister-in-Law Claims New Evidence Will Prove His Innocence

    As Scott Peterson seeks a new trial, his sister-in-law Janey is speaking out about her belief that he is innocent of murdering wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son.