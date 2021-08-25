Sheriff's deputies accused of covering up on-duty assault in East L.A.

The charges against two are the two sheriff's deputies are the latest in a string of cases that Dist. Atty. George Gascón has brought against law enforcement officers in the county since taking office in December. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were charged Wednesday with lying to cover up an on-duty assault, prosecutors said.

Deputies Woodrow Kim and Jonathan Miramontes each face a felony count of filing a false report about an incident in which Kim allegedly knocked a suspect to ground using the door of his patrol car, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said. Kim is also charged with assault under the color of authority for the incident.

“Peace officers must do their job lawfully and truthfully,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement. “There is no place in law enforcement for officers who use illegal force and then lie to cover up their crime or the crime of another officer.”

The deputies are due in court Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether they had yet retained attorneys.

The charges stem from a September 2018 incident in East L.A. Both deputies responded to a report that the passengers in a black BMW had threatened another driver with a gun.

The deputies briefly chased the BMW to Ruben Salazar Park. At some point, a man in the car fled on foot and the deputies went after them in their patrol car.

Prosecutors allege that Kim, 39, opened the driver’s side door and knocked the man to the ground. He and Miramontes, 30, allegedly then lied in their reports about what happened. Details about the incident and what the deputies wrote in their reports were not available.

Kim was previously investigated for a 2011 on-duty incident in which he allegedly used force on a jail inmate. Another deputy and a custody assistant were also investigated in that case. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges, saying the inmate's statements were inconsistent.

The charges are the latest in a string of cases Gascón has brought against law enforcement officers in the county since taking office in December, including other deputies from the Sheriff's Department's East L.A. station.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.