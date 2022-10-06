Sheriff's deputies make arrest in apparent Los Fresnos homicide

Oct. 6—One day after a man was found dead at a residence located on the outskirts of Los Fresnos, another man has been charged with killing him.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that, through an investigation, they were able to link Normando Uribe, 26, to causing the death of Jose Angel Bravo, 41, whose body was found Tuesday.

Although authorities attempted to arrest Uribe on Tuesday in the Green Valley Farms area, he evaded arrest and ran into a brushy area, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

On Wednesday, Uribe was spotted walking near a canal area where he had evaded arrest. He was taken into custody and charged with one count of murder and one count of evading arrest/detention.

Jail records indicate Uribe is being held in a Cameron County jail, but the amount of his bond was not available.

According to the sheriff's department, Bravo was found lying face down in the driveway of the home outside Los Fresnos. He appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Cameron County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Juan Mendoza Jr. pronounced Bravo dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy.

An investigation continues.