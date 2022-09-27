Sheriff's deputies arrest man accused of killing two kittens

Sep. 26—Cameron County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who became outraged and allegedly killed two small kittens.

Eulalio Medrano, age unknown, of Brownsville, is charged with two counts of cruelty to livestock animals and one count of criminal mischief.

As of Monday afternoon, Medrano remained in custody at a Cameron County jail.

According to an affidavit, sheriff's deputies responded to a home at the 9700 block of Cornejo Drive in Brownsville on Sept. 5, after Medrano's mother called the department to report she and her son had gotten into a verbal altercation over a cellphone.

The mother told deputies her son was not acting as himself and may have under the influence of an illegal substance, the criminal affidavit reads.

When one of the deputies went inside the home to see if Medrano was still there, he noticed a couch had been flipped over, and items were thrown around the floor. The deputy also spotted a kitten that appeared to be deceased, with "fresh blood in the mouth and the eyes area," the affidavit reads.

The deputy also noticed a blood trail leading from the home to the backyard, where he found another dead kitten near a fence line. Another blood trail was found at this location as well, the affidavit states.

The deputy also spoke to Medrano's sister who said she had locked herself inside her room and could hear the kitten crying in pain, according to the affidavit.

Medrano's mother said the kittens belonged to her and were alive prior to her son showing up at her home.

She also said Medrano was with her when she dialed 9-1-1 but used a garden hoe to get in through a window.

An arrest warrant for Medrano was issued, and he was arrested and booked Monday into jail.