Sheriff's deputies arrest suspected carjacker with 'AR-15 style rifle'

Feb. 25—Kings County Sheriff Deputies arrested a carjacking suspect, allegedly armed with an AR-15 style rifle.

Jorge Lua was booked on charges of carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at approximately 2:37 p.m., Kings County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to investigate a possible carjacking, according to a Kings County Sheriff Department booking report.

Deputies learned that a white Kia Sorento ran a stop sign located at 6th and Houston avenues at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Kia is believed to have lost control, careened into a field and rolled over several times.

A passerby witnessed the crash and stopped to check on the occupant of the Kia, the Kings County Sheriff reported. A male subject, later identified as Lua, was the only occupant.

Lua allegedly exited the Kia with an AR-15 style rifle and pointed the weapon toward the passerby, "who became very frightened and ran away into a nearby orchard."

Lua then allegedly stole the "samaritan's" service truck and drove away.

Kings County detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation.

During a search of the Kia, detectives located a receipt from a recent transaction that took place at a store in Visalia. Upon reviewing video surveillance from the store, detectives saw a subject who matched the description of the suspect provided by the victim of the carjacking.

A Tulare County Sheriff detective recognized the subject in the surveillance video as Lua, who had five previous felony convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle, assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation continued for several weeks.

Based on the mounting evidence, Kings County Sheriff detectives authored an arrest warrant for Lua, which was signed by a local Superior Court judge.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Sheriff detectives — along with members of the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force — located Lua in Tulare County and arrested him.

The suspect was booked into Kings County Jail on the charges of carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. His bail was set at $165,000.