Sheriff's deputies come under fire, exchange gunfire while investigating illegal marijuana grow

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies exchanged gunfire with unknown assailants at an illegal outdoor marijuana cultivation operation in El Mirage, just a few miles west of Adelanto.

On Dec. 30, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station stopped a vehicle near Parkdale and Sheep Creek roads in the El Mirage area.

While conducting the vehicle check, deputies heard gunfire nearby and responded to the area to investigate, the sheriff’s report said.

Upon arrival, deputies were fired upon near an illegal outdoor marijuana cultivation operation in the 17700 block of Tanner Road, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies returned fire and were not injured during the incident. The number of people firing at the deputies is still unknown, and no suspect has been located, according to sheriff’s officials.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and investigated the incident.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the sheriff's department to contact Detective Mauricio Rivas, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at (800) 78CRIME or wetip.com.

