Sheriff's deputies, coroner investigating 65-year-old woman's death

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. — A homeowner in the 7400 block of Greenview Drive northeast of Battle Ground called 911 about 5 p.m. Thursday to report his 65-year-old wife shot herself, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in a bedroom inside the house, which has a West Lafayette address. The woman's death remains an active investigation, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said.

The call came into dispatch as a suicide, but detectives continue to investigate the circumstances, Goldsmith said.

Anyone experiencing thoughts of harming themselves or is in a life crisis can call or text 988 to receive help.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said the case also is being investigated by her office and would not comment on the particulars of her portion of the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Costello said.

This report will be update when more information becomes available.

