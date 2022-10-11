Sheriff's deputies investigate alleged sex assault

Oct. 11—TRAVERSE CITY — A 70-year-old woman told Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies that she was sexually assaulted by her ex-husband on Oct. 5 in her Garfield Township residence.

She reported the allegation to a Garfield Township Community Police Officer at the Law Enforcement Center on Barlow Street around noon three days later.

Her 66-year-old ex-husband came to her residence, restrained her and threatened to inject her with a syringe of some unknown substance if she did not have sex with him, she told police.

Capt. Chris Clark said that, after the report was made, deputies found her former spouse at his residence in Blair Township, and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, felonious assault and unlawful imprisonment.

The case is under investigation.