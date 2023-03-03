Sheriff's deputies investigating homicide of 67-year-old Rossie man

Mar. 3—ROSSIE — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide of William M. Freeman, 67, in the town of Rossie.

The sheriff's office received a call at 2:18 p.m. Thursday that a man was found dead in his residence at 258 County Route 10. When deputies arrived on the scene, they confirmed Mr. Freeman's death.

According to the report, an autopsy was to be performed Friday by forensic pathology specialist Dr. Michael Sikirica to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff's office is being assisted on the case by the St. Lawrence County District Attorney's Office, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the Watertown Police Department and the North Country Crime Analysis Center.