Sheriff's deputies investigating shots fired find blood, no victim

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone reported hearing a disturbance and gunfire early Wednesday morning outside the townhomes at 229 Troy Street near Fort Walton Beach.

OCSO investigators also did not receive any initial reports of a gunshot victim turning up at nearby hospitals. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or via the P3 Tips Mobile application.

