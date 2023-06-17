Sheriff's deputies making 'positive progress' with fatal shooting investigation

Jun. 17—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies continue to investigate Wednesday morning's fatal shooting in the 6300 block of Eureka Road.

Tina Wheeler, 40, of Kingsville suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a 42-year-old man, whose name has not been released, sustained a bullet wound to his right leg, according to police reports.

Shortly thereafter, Wheeler succumbed to her injury, according to the Ashtabula County Coroner's Chief Investigator, Amber Stewart.

"We are making positive progress but have nothing to release right now," Chief Deputy Terry Moisio said of the investigation on Friday.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a report of a double shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

The caller reported two men entered a box truck that had been converted into living space and shot a male and a female, according to reports.

The suspects then fled on foot, reports show.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two victims inside the box truck. Both victims were transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where the Wheeler died a short time later. The male victim was transferred to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. He is expected to recover from his injury, police said.

The male victim told deputies two male subjects came into the truck and attempted to rob them. When they told the suspects they didn't have any money, one of the men fired shots at them.

The suspects have not been apprehended, according to sheriff's report.

Wheeler's body has been sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, Moisio said.