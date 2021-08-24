Sheriff's deputies, Ohio BCI investigating homicide at Bethel Twp. home

Aug. 24—Clark County Sheriff's deputies and Ohio BCI are investigating a homicide house on Weinland Street in Bethel Twp. this morning.

The sheriff's office confirmed they were investigating a death as a homicide, but that Clark County Coroner's Office would make the final determination for the cause of death.

A home in the 100 block of Weinland Street in Park Layne had police tape around it as crews investigated.

A spokesperson from Ohio BCI said the sheriff's office requested BCI's Crime Scene Unit Tuesday morning to help process a crime scene.

Tecumseh Local Schools issued a "shelter in place" order for the main campus this morning after a domestic violence incident in the community, according to a notice sent to Tecumseh families by the district.

"The Clark County Sheriff's Department is aware and dealing with the issue," the notice said. "All students safe."

Officials did not immediately confirm if the scene had any connection to the Tecumseh school announcement for students and staff to shelter in place.

We are working to learn more about the incident that triggered the shelter order for the school district and will update this story with new details.