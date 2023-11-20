Sheriff's deputies in Palm Desert negotiating with man who stabbed himself

A man who called police making irrational statements later stabbed himself with a knife in Palm Desert, and sheriff's deputies were negotiating with him.

Deputies responded to the 73000 block of El Paseo at 10:28 a.m. Monday to check the welfare of someone who called in making irrational statements to dispatch, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they found the man with a woman and a dog.

“The subject had a knife and appeared to be stabbing himself,” the department wrote. “Deputies deployed less-lethal options and are currently attempting to negotiate with the man and the woman.”

Additionally, authorities said that the man has a felony warrant out for his arrest. No other details were immediately released.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man stabs himself in Palm Desert; sheriff's deputies negotiating