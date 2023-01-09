Sheriff's deputies use 'PIT' maneuver to stop fleeing wrong-way driver on I-96

A Livingston County deputy was credited Sunday with stopping a vehicle fleeing officers the wrong way on eastbound Interstate 96 Sunday morning.

According to a press release by the Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook, a deputy performed "a textbook (precision immobilization technique) maneuver" to stop the vehicle shortly after 8:20 a.m. near M-59 in Howell Township. The maneuver involves using a patrol car's front to nudge the rear of the other vehicle and cause it to spin out or crash.

According to the release, a 34-year-old man from Detroit was driving a 2021 Toyota Rav4 that had been reported stolen in Southfield. The plate on the vehicle also was stolen, police said, and belonged on a 2012 Ford Taurus.

According to the Sheriff's Office, no one was injured in the chase or PIT maneuver. No other information about the suspect involved in the crash was released Sunday night.

According to the release, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle while it was westbound on I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township. When the deputy activated their emergency lights, the Rav4 accelerated, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

A Fowlerville Police Department officer on westbound I-96, about a mile west of Fowlerville Road, deployed spike strips.

"When the suspect observed the Fowlerville patrol car, the Toyota cut across the median to avoid the stop sticks," the release said.

The Toyota then drove west in the eastbound lanes of I-96. Deputies followed the Toyota through the median and performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. The vehicle went into the median, came to a stop and the driver was taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

