Sheriff's deputies, police converge on Soldiers Home Road house to serve warrant; 1 arrest

WEST LAFAYETE, Ind. — Police and sheriff's deputies converged in the area of North River Road and Soldier's Home Road about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to serve a search warrant of a man living in the area.

The large police presence was to counter concerns police had bout the number of firearms believed to be in the man's house on Soldiers Home Road.

Officers from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, assisted by West Lafayette and Indiana State police were seen at the site.

The search warrant was served about 2:45 p.m. and the man was arrested.

Police said they will soon release the man's name, his age, address or the reason for his arrest.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Deputies, officers make a show of force to serve search warrant