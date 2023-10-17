Sheriff's deputies have released the names of the victims found shot and killed on Sunday

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has released the names and ages of the two people found shot to death in a southeast Ocala residence over the weekend.

Authorities said they've identified the deceased as Kevin Ray Russell, 32, and 60-year-old Sandy Kara Bobman. Both Russell and Bobman were discovered late Sunday morning inside a home in the 300 block of Southeast 52nd Avenue in the Whispering Sands subdivision.

The relationship between Russell and Bobman was not disclosed. Law enforcement continues to investigate.

Deputies said about 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies were asked to check on a residence in the subdivision because of a suspicious incident. When deputies arrived, they found Russell and Bobman dead.

Deputy's report

According to a Sheriff's Office report, Deputy Clayton Harrison went to the residence and saw a man who said he was at the residence to check on his friends and discovered the bodies.

Major crimes detectives were called to the scene.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Joseph Miller at (352) 369-6806. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP and reference 23-54 in your tip, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com

