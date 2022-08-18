Sheriff's deputies to remain with prisoners at hospitals

Aug. 18—Montgomery County sheriff's deputies will continue to look over inmates who are taken to area hospitals for health care needs, the office said Wednesday.

That comes as records were released to the Dayton Daily News about a June incident at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where a security guard working for the sheriff's office was shot and killed by an inmate he was overseeing in the emergency room. The inmate later shot himself outside the hospital.

The records paint a picture of a chaotic scene in the emergency room, but one where hospital staff jumped to help the security guard and the inmate following the shootings.

Miami Valley Hospital staff were forced to find cover as inmate Brian Booth, 30, ran through the hallways in the emergency room while pointing a gun at people after shooting security guard Darrell Holderman. But after Booth shot himself in the parking lot, hospital personnel jumped in to help both men, the records show.

Authorities said the deadly incident at the hospital started in the morning of June 1 when a large struggle took place in a private emergency department room where Booth was receiving treatment while detoxing.

Officials said the inmate took the security guard's pistol and shot him.

Holderman had multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands from fighting back, Maj. Brian Johns said. He was shot once in the back of the neck.

He was 78-years-old and a Marine veteran who was described by officials as a hardworking person working to support his family. The Dayton Daily News obtained documents from the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission that showed Holderman completed a 20 hour private security basic firearms course in 2019 and requalified multiple times to maintain his certification.

Holderman worked for Merchants Security. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has contracted with Merchants Security and other local security firms to guard inmates admitted to hospitals for more than 21 years, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck previously said. After the shooting, deputies began staying with inmates at the hospital and the sheriff's office said Wednesday deputies will continue to be at the hospital with any inmates at this time.

A nurse confirmed Booth was handcuffed in the room approximately half an hour before the shooting, Johns said. Police found a handcuff on the bedrail and leg shackles on the floor with a key in them. Johns said it is unclear if authorities will ever find out if Booth was handcuffed during the incident.

"I can see a set of handcuffs on the left side of the bed," a newly released detective narrative says. "One cuff is around the bed and the second is loose. The cuff is closed though."

A statement from Premier Health said, "Premier Health and all of its hospitals are committed to providing a safe environment for our patients to receive care. Our Department of Public Safety routinely reviews the security of our facilities while maintaining a highly skilled staff who makes safety and security a top priority. We will continue to review our protocols and practices to ensure our patients, visitors and staff are safe and supported while in our care."