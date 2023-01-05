Sheriff's deputies seize drugs, make arrest

Jan. 5—Following a search warrant, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested a local woman on Tuesday.

Detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Division were investigating the sale of illegal narcotics in the Shopville area and conducted surveillance on a Farmer Road residence. On Tuesday, deputies went to the home to execute a search warrant.

During the search of the residence, deputies located methamphetamine, digital scales and baggies, according to the sheriff's office.

Several subjects were located inside of the residence, including Amanda Eden, 42, of Somerset. It was determined that the residence belonged to Eden, along with the bedroom in which the drugs were located, according to the sheriff's office.

Eden was charged with First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (Greater than 2 Grams of Methamphetamine), and Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.

Eden was arrested and transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where she was lodged, according to the sheriff's office.

Assisting at the scene were Lt. Richard Smith and detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

The case remains under investigation by Det. Tan Hudson.

Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.