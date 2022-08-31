Sheriff's deputies shoot and kill man allegedly armed with machete in South L.A.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete in the Florence-Graham neighborhood in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies received reports of a man armed with a knife near the intersection of 92nd Street and Graham Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Department. When they arrived, they found a man holding a machete, the Sheriff's Department said. It's unclear whether the man approached the deputies.

The man was shot around 6:55 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Department. He died at the scene and has not been identified.

The Sheriff's Department said the shooting is under investigation. No other information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

