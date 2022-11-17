Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill man in Santa Clarita who they say was armed with knives

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man Wednesday in Santa Clarita who they claim lunged at them with a pair of knives, according to authorities.

Deputies shot the man near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear why deputies were called to the scene, around 10:25 p.m.

The intersection is near an entrance to a gated community.

Deputies confronted the man who they said was armed with two knives, and he lunged at the deputies, who shot him, authorities said. The man died at the scene, and the knives were recovered by investigators.

None of the deputies who shot the man were injured during the shooting, the Sheriff's Department said. Homicide investigators are looking into the shooting, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office did not immediately identify the man who was killed.

