Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill man while responding to reported burglary in Colorado City

A man was shot and killed by Pueblo County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a burglary in Colorado City late Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the burglary report at a home on Santa Fe Drive around 11:45 p.m., where they say they encountered an armed suspect and "shots were fired," according to a news release from Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was injured and transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries. No deputies were injured.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office. The names of the deputies involved in the shooting are "not being released at this time," according to PCSO's release.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said they could not provide additional details Thursday and noted more information will become available as the investigation continues.

The incident is being investigated by the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, a task force comprised of members of the Pueblo Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the sheriff's office.

Wednesday's shooting marks the a fourth involving a law enforcement officer in Pueblo County this year; five Pueblo police officers were put on administrative leave following a series of incidents in June.

Cpl. Richard Giconi was placed on leave in connection to a shooting involving an allegedly armed and suicidal man on June 26; Sgt. Richard Reyes was placed on leave on June 28 in connection to a vehicle pursuit and shooting on Interstate 25; and officers Sean Davis and Jonathan Vicars were placed on leave after exchanging gunfire with an alleged shooting suspect near Fountain Creek.

A fifth Pueblo police officer was also placed on leave but was not identified by police because the officer, who was involved in the June 26 incident, did not fire his weapon.

Capt. Dustin Taylor, a spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department, told the Chieftain Thursday that all five officers have since returned to active duty.

