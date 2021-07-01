Sheriff's deputies find stash of drugs in vehicle after chase

Jul. 1—Daviess County sheriff's deputies are seeking information on a man who fled on foot after a vehicle chase Tuesday, leaving behind a large quantity of drugs in the truck he was driving.

The incident began at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday when deputies received a report of a reckless and possibly intoxicated driver heading north on U.S. 231. Reports say deputies saw a pickup truck swerving and crossing over the center line and attempted a traffic stop. The truck pulled over, but the driver fled when deputies tried to approach the vehicle.

Reports say deputies followed the pickup to East 15th Street, where the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot. The pickup rolled into a parked vehicle.

An Owensboro Police Department K-9 was called to the scene and a perimeter was set up, but the man could not be located, reports say. Inside the vehicle, deputies could see what appeared to be methamphetamine in plain view. While conducting a search, police say they found 806 doses of suspected LSD, prescription pills, quantities of meth and marijuana, digital scales, plastic baggies, $450 in cash and two cell phones.

Deputies found no identifying information about the man inside the truck. Reports describe the man as a white male, bald, and possibly wearing a tank top.

The incident is still under investigation.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

