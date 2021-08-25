Sheriff's deputies, state police investigating reports of gunshots near N.M. 14

Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Aug. 25—Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies are investigating reports of shots being fired Wednesday morning in a neighborhood near N.M. 14, between Santa Fe and the village of Cerrillos.

Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said deputies are commencing an investigation off Arroyo Coyote Road with assistance from New Mexico State Police.

Witnesses in the area have reported seeing a state police tactical team and helicopter, which was circling the area near Arroyo Coyote Road and Shilo Road.

A deputy on the scene said the investigation includes the search for an individual. An ambulance has been staged off Arroyo Coyote Road.

