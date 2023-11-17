Sheriff's deputies make trafficking arrest after finding $200,000 worth of cocaine

A man who law enforcement says may be connected to the cartel was arrested Monday after he was found with three pounds of cocaine.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the arrest resulted in getting $200,000 worth of cocaine off the streets. The deputy involved in the arrest noticed a white BMW with Arizona paper tags tailgating a pick-up truck in a construction zone on Interstate 40 near Choctaw Road.

The deputy, who has been trained to identify drug traffickers, pulled the driver over, who the Sheriff's Office said was "displaying signs he could be up to something nefarious."

The driver made a call during the stop, was "acting very nervous" and "his hands were shaking and his breathing was erratic," the release said.

A drug dog made a positive hit on the car, and deputies found the cocaine near the back seat by the wheel well. They also found a loaded revolver.

The sheriff's office is investigating whether the driver is in the country legally, as well as whether or not he was working for the cartel.

However, the bag of cocaine was "labeled with a cartel style label," the office said. A shrine to La Santa Muerte was also found in the car, which the office said is often found among members of the Gulf, Sinaloa and Juarez drug cartels for spiritual protection.

"We know that often these drugs are cut with Fentanyl before they reach the streets ... This was an excellent arrest and we are proud of our deputies for taking this poison off the streets," the office said in its release.

Official charges have not been made against the driver.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Sheriff's deputies say drug arrest may be connected to cartel