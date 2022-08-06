Sheriff's deputy arrests naked burglar

Aug. 6—A sheriff's deputy discovered an alleged burglar sleeping nude inside a county resident's house Thursday.

The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. at a vacant home in the 10,000 block of County Road 99 North. Arrested was 39-year-old Charles Scott Hogue of Ada.

The home's previous owner had passed away, and her son is in the process of selling it, according to a report by Pontotoc County Sheriff's Deputy Todd Young.

The owner received a call from a neighbor who noticed that a lawnmower had been pushed into the driveway. When he arrived at the house, the owner found a wallet in the driveway which contained Hogue's identification and noticed that a window of the home was broken as well. The owner then called for law enforcement.

Young arrived and entered the house to clear it.

"I cleared the home room by room and observed that there were things broken all in the home, and it had appeared to be ransacked," Young said. "While clearing the home I entered the bedroom on the southwest corner of the home and observed a white male with red hair wearing rain boots laying in the floor asleep. I placed this man in handcuffs before awaking him from his slumber for the safety of everyone involved. I woke the man up and it took him several moments to focus on what was taking place at the moment."

Young said the man looked like the man in the driver's license found outside and he confirmed that he was Charles Hogue.

"(Hogue) stated that he did not know where he was and that he could not remember what he was doing the night before," Young said. "(Hogue) stated, 'I think someone gave me some bad (stuff), man.' (Hogue) stated that he uses drugs and insisted that someone had slipped him something in them. (Hogue) stated that he is from Ada but is usually homeless."

Hogue was taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center. On Friday, he was charged in Pontotoc County District Court with felony second-degree burglary.