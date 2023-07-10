Sheriff's deputy attacked in escape attempt, van crashed outside Community Justice Campus

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy is hospitalized after an inmate assaulted them Monday inside a jail wagon, stole the vehicle and crashed it into a telephone pole, according to police.

The assault was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. The attacker, who has not been identified, got control of the van after the assault and drove the vehicle out of the Community Justice Campus, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Lt. Shane Foley said. The van crashed just outside the parking lot, in the 3000 block of Prospect Street.

Three deputies took the suspect into custody. The assaulted deputy was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. Police did not immediately provide their condition.

Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a jail wagon after stealing it with a Marion County Sheriff's Deputy on-board Monday, July 10, 2023, on Prospect Street just outside the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis. The inmate assaulted the officer inside the wagon and drove away from the campus, crashing into a light pole shortly after. The officer was hospitalized, but their condition has not yet been released. The inmate was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was also taken in stable condition to a hospital.

Foley said there is no ongoing threat to the community, and police are not searching for other suspects.

About 12:35 police tweeted that Prospect Street between South Sherman Drive and South Keystone Avenue would be shut down for the "next few hours" as officers investigate.

This article will update.

Prospect Street between Sherman and Keystone will be shut down for the next few hours as the investigation continues. https://t.co/VfxFVYHZgL — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 10, 2023

